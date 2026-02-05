Matteo Bocelli Returns To Australia With Falling In Love World Tour - Noise11.com

The Italian tenor Matteo Bocelli brings an intimate evening of romance and emotion to five Australian cities this April and May

by Paul Cashmere

Matteo Bocelli, one of the most compelling voices in contemporary classical crossover music, is returning to Australia with his Falling In Love World Tour. Following sold-out shows across Europe and North America, Bocelli will perform five highly anticipated concerts, opening in Perth before making his Adelaide debut and continuing to Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane.

The tour will showcase songs from his 2025 album Falling In Love, alongside fan favourites from his self-titled 2023 debut album Matteo. Audiences can expect a live experience defined by intimacy, soaring musical passages, and moments of pure emotional connection, as Bocelli performs with his full live band.

Son of legendary Tuscan tenor Andrea Bocelli, Matteo first drew international attention with the 2018 father-son duet Fall On Me, which has amassed over 400 million global streams. Since then, he has established a distinct voice in his own right, performing at high-profile events including the 2024 Academy Awards, where he presented a reimagined version of Time To Say Goodbye featuring a new composition by Hans Zimmer.

“I’m so excited to be coming back to Australia with this new tour and my second album,” Bocelli said. “Over the past two years I’ve been writing, performing, and sharing my music with fans around the world, and it brings me so much joy to see people connect with my songs. I can’t wait to perform new material alongside your favourites – I hope you’ll join me for a truly special night.”

TEG Van Egmond’s Christo Van Egmond added, “After seeing Matteo perform on his sold-out debut Australian tour in 2024 and experiencing his mesmerising performance at the SCG with his father Andrea in 2025, I know fans of all ages – including those in Adelaide seeing him live for the first time – are in for truly magical nights of music.”

Bocelli has performed on some of the world’s most prestigious stages, including the Sydney Opera House, Rome’s Colosseum, and venues across Europe and North America, selling more than 100,000 tickets worldwide between 2023 and 2025. He has performed for His Majesty King Charles III and Queen Camilla, as well as President Joe Biden, and opened for Lionel Richie.

Matteo’s solo career began with the release of the single Solo in 2021, followed by his debut album Matteo in 2023. The album featured original songs in English and Italian, blending ballad-driven pop with classical phrasing and falsetto flourishes. Notable collaborations include Ed Sheeran, who contributed the song Chasing Stars, and multi-platinum, Oscar-nominated artist Sofia Carson, with whom he recorded the duet If I Knew in 2024.

His second album, Falling In Love, released in 2025 under Decca Records, further cemented his reputation as a classical crossover artist capable of blending modern pop sensibilities with operatic training. Recorded in his Tuscan home, the 11-track collection explores timeless romance, emotional vulnerability, and melodic sophistication.

Bocelli’s early musical life was steeped in the operatic tradition of his father. Born in Forte dei Marmi, Tuscany in 1997, he began piano lessons at six and received vocal guidance from Andrea Bocelli. He later studied vocal performance at the Institute of Musical Studies Luigi Boccherini in Lucca, before transitioning to a professional career that bridges classical technique and contemporary songwriting.

Beyond music, Bocelli has explored acting, debuting as Prince Mustafa in George Miller’s 2022 film Three Thousand Years of Longing, and contributed original music to several films, including Fall On Me for Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms and Cautionary Tale for Miller’s 2022 film. These experiences reflect his versatility as both performer and recording artist.

Matteo Bocelli’s Falling In Love World Tour promises Australian audiences a night of heartfelt emotion, technical brilliance, and the intimate connection that has defined his rapidly ascending career.

Falling In Love Australian Tour Dates

26 April 2026 – Perth, Convention and Exhibition Centre

28 April 2026 – Adelaide, Festival Theatre

1 May 2026 – Melbourne, Palais Theatre

3 May 2026 – Sydney, State Theatre

6 May 2026 – Brisbane, Concert Hall, QPAC

General Public On Sale: Tuesday 10 February, 10am

Tickets via tegvanegmond.com and matteobocelli.it

