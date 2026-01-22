ARIA’s Top 100 Singles For 2025 Revealed – And It’s Not Good News For Aussie Artists - Noise11.com

by Jeff Jenkins

ARIA’s Top 100 singles chart for 2025 features more songs by the KPop Demon Hunters Cast than Australian artists.

No Australian single released in 2025 made ARIA’s Top 100 for the year.

And the year’s highest-ranking Australian single came in at number 62.

They are the key takeaways from Noise11’s analysis of ARIA’s Top 100 singles for 2025.

ARIA is yet to publish its annual chart for 2025 online. But Noise11 has obtained a copy of the chart, and it makes for bleak reading for Australian music fans.

Just five Australian singles are featured in the Top 100, led by Sonny Fodera’s Somedays, a collaboration with Irish singer Jazzy and British DJ and producer D.O.D.

Released in July 2024, Somedays came in at number 62 on the 2025 chart.

Sonny Fodera is a London-based DJ and producer who grew up in Adelaide.

Vance Joy’s 2013 hit Riptide placed at number 68 in the year-end chart, followed by Royel Otis’ 2024 cover of The Cranberries’ Linger at 91, Cyril’s 2023 cover of Stumblin’ In at 93, and Crowded House’s 1986 single Don’t Dream It’s Over at 98.

Only one Australian song that was actually released in 2025 made ARIA’s Top 150 for 2025 – Dom Dolla’s Dreamin’ crept in at number 143.

The year’s biggest single was Ordinary by America’s Alex Warren, which spent 17 weeks at number one.

The Aussie tally was the same as the 2024 result when five homegrown hits made the annual Top 100 (up from 2023, when just three Australian singles made the Top 100, but down from 2022 when 11 local singles made the cut).

The 2025 Top 100 features seven songs by the KPop Demon Hunters Cast.

Both Sabrina Carpenter and Tate McRae matched the Australian effort, with five entries each, while Alex Warren, Benson Boone, Morgan Wallen, Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish and Luke Combs all had four entries.

As previously revealed by Noise11, an Australian single failed to crack the Top 20 for the entire 12 months of 2025.

A homegrown hit hasn’t cracked the Top 10 since February 2024 when Dom Dolla’s Saving Up spent a single week at number 10.

It’s been more than three years since a local title has topped the charts. The last local chart-topper was Joji’s Glimpse of Us, which hit number one in June 2022 (ARIA classifies Joji, who was born in Osaka and grew up in Japan, as an Australian artist because his dad is an Aussie).

And 2026 has not started well. The past two weekly charts have failed to feature a single Aussie entry in the Top 40. Tame Impala’s Dracula is the only homegrown hit to crack the Top 40 this year – it spent one week at number 37 in the year’s first chart.

The Aussie entries in ARIA’s Top 100 for 2025:

Sonny Fodera, D.O.D & Jazzy – Somedays (#62)

Vance Joy – Riptide (#68)

Royel Otis – Linger (#91)

Cyril – Stumblin’ In (#93)

Crowded House – Don’t Dream It’s Over (#98)

