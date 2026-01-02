 Australians Shun New Local Music In 2025 As ARIA Fails Artists Once Again - Noise11.com
Joe Keery stars in Tame Impala’s “Loser” music video directed by KRISTOFSKI

Tame Impala Photo Credit Julian Klincewicz

Australians Shun New Local Music In 2025 As ARIA Fails Artists Once Again

by Paul Cashmere on January 2, 2026

in News,Noise Pro

Australian music fans have delivered another brutal message to local artists in 2025, with streaming figures revealing that only one genuinely new Australian song cracked the Top 10 most streamed Australian tracks of the year.

Kevin Parker’s Tame Impala offering, Dracula, claimed ninth place on the list, recorded in his home state of Western Australia. Beyond that, Australians relied heavily on nostalgia and international collaborations, leaving homegrown talent largely sidelined.

Shockingly, two tracks from 2024 made the Top 10. At number three, Sonny Fodera’s Somedays, featuring Ireland’s Jazzy and the UK’s D.O.D, was counted as Australian due to Fodera’s nationality, despite being recorded in London. Similarly, Royel Otis’s cover of The Cranberries’ Linger, recorded at SIRIUSXM Studios in New York, also featured in the Top 10.

Even older releases dominated the charts. The most streamed Australian song of 2025 was Vance Joy’s Riptide, now 12 years old. Crowded House’s Don’t Dream It’s Over, 39 years past its original release, was the second most streamed. AC/DC’s 25-year-old anthem Thunderstruck, Gotye and Kimbra’s 14-year-old Somebody That I Used To Know, and 2008 hits by The Temper Trap (Sweet Disposition) and Empire Of The Sun (Walking On A Dream) also made the Top 10, leaving very little space for contemporary Australian acts.

Even rising stars like The Kid Laroi were represented by older American-produced material. Nights Like This, recorded in Los Angeles in 2023, came in at number four. Only Tame Impala’s Dracula qualified as a truly new domestic release for the year.

Once again, ARIA’s approach to charting has been called into question. Critics argue that the formula, which heavily weighs streaming including playlists curated outside Australia, systematically sidelines local music. While radio remains strong for Australian content, with 13 songs appearing on the current airplay chart, ARIA charts continue to reflect international tastes over homegrown talent. Notable recent radio airplay hits include Guy Sebastian’s Get It Done and The Temper Trap’s new track Giving Up Air.

This is another example of how Australian music is consistently undermined in its own country. ARIA charts should reflect the current scene, not decades of back catalogue or international playlists.

The top 10 streamed Australian songs of 2025 in Australia illustrates the problem clearly:

1 Riptide – Vance Joy (2013)
2 Don’t Dream It’s Over – Crowded House (1986)
3 Somedays – Sonny Fodera, D.O.D & Jazzy (2024)
4 Nights Like This – The Kid Laroi (2023)
5 Sweet Disposition – The Temper Trap (2008)
6 Walking On A Dream – Empire Of The Sun (2008)
7 Thunderstruck – AC/DC (1990)
8 Somebody That I Used To Know – Gotye & Kimbra (2011)
9 Dracula – Tame Impala (2025)
10 Linger (SiriusXM Session) – Royel Otis (2024)

The dominance of legacy Australian music highlights a troubling pattern: fans streaming old favourites while new domestic releases struggle to gain traction, even when Australian artists remain prolific. The disconnect between ARIA charts and actual domestic output threatens to devalue the country’s contemporary music scene and the artists driving it forward.

Unless ARIA addresses the imbalance, Australians may continue to overlook new local music, leaving decades of classic hits as the country’s primary cultural export on streaming platforms.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Glass Animals Heat Waves
ARIA Chart Positions Project A 2025 Australian Artist Chart Disgrace

ARIA’s first six months of published music charts are projecting that Australian artist chart figures for 2025 will be a disaster. All that recent fluff about changing the chart formula looks like just ‘deck chairs being rearranged on the Titanic’ based on how Australian artists have performed on the ARIA chart so far in 2025.

July 13, 2025
Cold Chisel 50 Years The Best of
Not One Australian Song Released In 2024 Made The ARIA Top 100 of 2024

The ARIA end of year chart has been revealed and it is another embarrassment for Australian artists. Not one Australian song released in 2024 made the Top 100. Just three Australian artists made the ARIA Top 100 albums for 2024. They were Cold Chisel, The Kid Laroi and INXS.

January 14, 2025
Missy Higgins AWITG on Sunday 19 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Artists Missy Higgins Skipped Over For The ARIA Hall of Fame

Missy Higgins released her debut album ‘The Sound of White’ in 2004 and yes it was huge. It was a number one album that year and she had two more number one albums in a row. A position in the ARIA Hall of Fame is warranted. But for FFS ARIA, how about these artists first:

August 18, 2024
INXS The Very Best
Not One Australian Song of 2023 Made The ARIA End of Year Top 100

Once again, ARIA has proven itself a disgrace with a complete lack of attention to Australian artists in 2023. Not one Australian song released in 2023 made the ARIA End of Year Top 100 Singles and only one Australian album released in 2023 made the ARIA End of Year Top 100 Albums.

January 12, 2024
Kylie Minogue photo by Ros O'Gorman
Why Are The ARIA Awards Full Of Acts Who Can’t Even Make The ARIA Chart?

The nominations for the 2023 ARIA Awards have been announced and once again the glaring failures of the ARIA Chart disconnect with Australian acts and music consumers couldn’t be more obvious.

September 21, 2023
The ARIA Chart Is Something To Get ‘Angry’ About

The Rolling Stones 'Angry' debuted at 329 on the ARIA chart this week. Flop? Not really. It is another example of the how irrelevant the ARIA chart has become. It irrelevance is also having a negative impact on the perspective of Australian artist's success.

September 18, 2023
Powderfinger photo by Ros O'Gorman
Australian Album Chart Report 1 September 2023

The fifth album for Powderfinger "Vulture Street" returns to the chart at #1 this week as a deluxe 20th Anniversary Edition.

September 1, 2023