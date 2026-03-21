Australian Creator Groups Unite Against Copyright Expansion Push - Noise11.com

A coalition of Australian creator organisations including APRA AMCOS and ARIA has warned that proposed changes driven by the education sector could significantly erode the income of artists, writers and musicians.

by Paul Cashmere

A broad alliance of Australia’s leading creative industry bodies has issued a strong warning over what it describes as an aggressive push by the education sector to expand copyright exceptions beyond the intent of current legislation.

In a joint statement, organisations including AMPAL, APRA AMCOS, ARIA and PPCA joined publishing and screen bodies to oppose what they say is a coordinated effort to weaken creator rights.

At the centre of the dispute is a proposal being advanced by the Copyright Advisory Group, which represents state and territory education departments as well as major private and independent school systems. The group is reportedly seeking broader concessions than those outlined in recent amendments to the Copyright Act.

The Federal Government’s position in drafting the current Bill was narrowly defined. It aimed to clarify that existing classroom copyright exceptions extend to digital environments, particularly as education delivery continues to evolve. Crucially, the Explanatory Memorandum made clear that existing licensing frameworks would remain untouched, a position supported by a Senate inquiry that recommended the legislation pass without alteration.

However, creator groups argue that the education sector is now attempting to go further, seeking additional access without corresponding compensation.

The economic imbalance highlighted in the statement is stark. For less than $30 per student annually, Australian schools currently gain access to an extensive catalogue of creative works. This includes books, music recordings, films, artworks and written materials, all available for classroom use across both physical and digital platforms under existing licensing arrangements.

According to the coalition, this system already represents one of the most comprehensive education licences globally. Teachers are permitted to copy, stream and distribute content in class without seeking individual permissions, provided the institutional licence is in place.

Despite this, the education sector’s lobbying effort is pushing for expanded exceptions, a move creators argue would shift financial burdens onto individuals who are often among the lowest-paid in the cultural economy.

The dispute is not without precedent. Similar arguments emerged during the 2016 copyright debates and resurfaced during the COVID-19 pandemic, when temporary remote learning measures were introduced. Creator groups note a recurring pattern in which periods of systemic change are used to advocate for broader exemptions.

There is also concern about the broader context. The current push coincides with ongoing global debates around artificial intelligence and the use of copyrighted material in machine learning systems. Industry bodies suggest that weakening copyright protections in one area risks setting a precedent for further erosion across the creative sector.

The statement underscores that creators, including authors, songwriters, recording artists, filmmakers and visual artists, operate without the institutional backing available to large education systems. Unlike government-funded departments, they rely directly on licensing income to sustain their work.

For many, that income is already modest. The coalition argues that any reduction would have a disproportionate impact, particularly on emerging and mid-career creators.

Organisations such as the Australian Society of Authors, Australian Writers’ Guild, Copyright Agency and Screenrights have all committed to opposing the proposed changes across legislative and regulatory processes.

The coalition’s position is unambiguous. It will resist any expansion of copyright exceptions that undermines existing licensing frameworks or further reduces payments to creators.

In their view, the issue is not about access to educational resources, which they argue is already extensive, but about maintaining a fair and sustainable system that recognises the value of creative work.

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