Australian Albums: Olivia Rodrigo 'Sour' Returns To No 1 - Noise11.com

After one week away from the top spot, Olivia Rodrigo retakes the No.1 ARIA Albums position with her debut album “SOUR”.

“SOUR” returns for a seventh overall week at No.1 in Australia, reclaiming it’s crown as the longest running No.1 album for this decade, and the first album since Billie Eilish and “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go” to log seven (or more) weeks at the top here, as that album gained it’s seventh week at the top on it’s fifteenth week upon the chart just over two years ago (July 15th, 2019), with the set going on to gain an eighth week after it’s Grammy wins on Feb. 3rd, 2020.

Olivia’s seventh week at No.1 also pushes her tally this decade for ‘Most Weeks at No.1′ to just behind Taylor Swift’s nine accumulated weeks at the top with her three No.1 Albums so far this decade. “SOUR” has continued its eighth consecutive week at the top in New Zealand, while it logs a seventh week at No.1 in Canada and returns for a third overall week at the summit in the U.S.A..

After a single week at No.1 the 19th studio album for Jimmy Barnes called “Flesh and Blood” dips one spot to No.2, followed by a stable No.3 set for Doja Cat and “Planet Her”, it’s third straight week at it’s entry and peak position. The highest new entry for the week appears at No.4, the fifth studio album for local Brisbane three-piece dance-punk act DZ Deathrays and “Positive Rising: Part 2”, which is the follow-up to September 2019’s “Positive Rising: Part 1” (HP-21), while this now becomes the trio’s fourth Top 30 entry and now second No.4 peaking album, as their third release “Bloody Lovely” also made it to that peak in February of 2018.

The second and final stable position within the Top 10 this week is at No.5, “Future Nostalgia” by Dua Lipa, while the two rising albums within the ten this week are both by acts who claim this weeks No.1 singles position, The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber, whose track “Stay” debuts at the top of the singles chart, thus that helps their album’s to climb a single place, “Justice” for Justin Bieber (7 to No.6) and “F**k Love” (mixtape) / “Savage” (EP) by The Kid Laroi (9 to No.8).

Down one place each are Pink with “All I Know So Far: Setlist” and The Weeknd’s “The Highlights” collection to No.7 and No.9 respectively, while the second new entry to the Top 10 occurs at No.10, the 25th anniversary edition of the debut album for Geelong rock act Magic Dirt and “Friends in Danger”, which makes its first Top 10 appearance, having originally debuted and peaked at No.25 in September of 1996, and by entering at No.10 it becomes the bands first ever Top 10 placement on the Australian Albums charts.

UP:

TOP 20: no rising albums here.

TOP 30: The first album to rise outside of the Top 10 this week is a one place move to No.29 for the Ariana Grande album “Positions”.

TOP 40: Taylor Swift’s “Lover” set is back up a couple of spots to No.33, followed by the first of two rising Post Malone albums this week, as his third album “Hollywood’s Bleeding” rises five places to No.34, thanks to his first Top 50 solo entry in almost two years this week with his No.22 debut of “Motley Crew”. The only other rising album in this chart region is a one place rise to No.37 for the INXS “Very Best of” collection.

TOP 50: The three rising albums within the Top 50 all climb back into the fifty this week, with the self-titled Harry Styles album back up nine spots to No.43, Queen’s “Greatest Hits” is up five places to No.48 after returning to the Top 100 last week at No.53, and the second Post Malone rising album is his second set “Beerbong’s & Bentley’s”, up six to No.49.

DOWN:

TOP 20: Two albums leave the Top 10 this week, with Pop Smoke back down three spots to No.13 after returning last week with “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon” (HP-1, WI10-37a), with fellow rapper Tyler, the Creation falls down eleven places to No.15 with “Call Me if You Get Lost” (HP-2, WI10-2). Luke Combs’ “What You See is What You Get” drops back down five to No.18, and after re-peaking at No.16 last week the Maroon 5 “Singles Collection” falls four to No.20 this week.

TOP 30: Luke Combs again falls five spots with his older entry “This One’s for You” (18 to No.23), with Taylor Swift down with two of her sets “folklore” (21 to No.26) which is back-to-back with “evermore” (25 to No.27), after which the Polo G album “Hall of Fame” drops nine places to land at No.28.

TOP 40: With one Queen album rising (GH #48), their biopic soundtrack ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ drops back down seven places to No.31, with further seven place drops for “1989” for Taylor Swift and “Dangerous: The Double Album” by Morgan Wallen to No.35 and No.36 respectively. Bruno Mars’ “Doo-Wops & Hooligans” album falls twelve chart-rungs to No.39, followed by an eight place drop to No.40 for Ed Sheeran’s “No.6 Collaborations Project”.

TOP 50: Maroon 5’s latest album “Jordi” follows Ed and falls eight to No.41, while the J. Cole set “The Off-Season” tumbles thirteen places to No.44, followed by slipping Greatest Hits sets for Green Day (43 to No.45) and Pitbull (40 to No.46), with the final big drop being a sixteen place slump to No.50 for the Ed Sheeran “x (Multiply)” set.

FURTHER NEW ENTRIES:

* #11 (LP#3) – Wildflowers by Jess & Matt (Jess & Matt) is the third album and fourth entry for the husband and wife team from Sydney, who married in 2018, and have now logged their second No.11 peaking album, as their previous release “Songs from the Village” (LP#2) also debuted and peaked at No.11 in June of 2018, while their highest charted entry was their self-titled debut set from December 2015 (the year they came third on X-Factor Australia Season 7), while they have also charted an EP called “Belmont Street” (HP-20, Feb. ’17).

* #19 (LP#11) – Mountain of Piss by Cosmic Psychos (Go the Hack) becomes the second chart entry and now highest placed album for the Melbourne punk-rock act who formed in 1982, issued their first album in 1987, and only charted for the first time in 2018 with their tenth set “Loudmouth Soup” (HP-37, April 16th, 2018).

* #32 (LP#4) – self titled by Vince Staples (Capitol) is the fourth album and entry (3 LP’s, 1 EP) locally for the America rapper, who previously charted with “Prima Donna” (EP#2, HP-35, Sept. 2016), then “Big Fish Theory” (LP#2, HP-17, July 2017) and his last entry was “FM!” (LP#3, HP-47, Nov. 2018).

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 9th to the 15th of July, 2021.

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

