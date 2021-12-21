 Australian Bird Calls ‘Songs Of Disappearance’ Goes Up The Chart - Noise11.com
Australian Bird Collective Songs of Disappearance

Australian Bird Calls ‘Songs Of Disappearance’ Goes Up The Chart

by Paul Cashmere on December 21, 2021

in News

Australia’s most unusual hit of 2021 got even bigger this week. The Australian Bird Calls ‘Songs of Disappearance’ actually increased in sales in its second week moving up the ARIA Chart from number 5 to number 3.

Australian Bird Calls sold 2621 this week to earn its number 3 ARIA position after debuting a week ago at number 5 with 2,217 sales. That is over $100,000 in revenues.

At the Songs of Disappearance website the message reads” We did it! Thanks to your incredible support we reached #3 in the ARIA charts, ahead of Taylor Swift, ABBA, Mariah Carey and Michael Bublé.

‘Songs of Disappearance’ was a concept from the Bowerbird Collective and Birdlife Australia and recorded by nature recordist David Stewart and Nature Sound. The album features 53 of Australia’s threatened bird species including cockatoos, bowerbirds, seabirds and night parrots. Stewart and Nature Sound actioned the Bowerbird Collective, BirdLife Australia, to work with Charles Darwin University and Mervyn Street of Mangkaja Arts, this project, released alongside the 2020 Action Plan for Australian Birds.

