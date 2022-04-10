Australian Charts: Red Hot Chili Peppers Debut At Number One - Noise11.com

The Red Hot Chili Peppers’ twelfth studio album “Unlimited Love” lands at No.1 on the Australian Albums Chart this week, becoming their seventh chart-topping album locally.

“Unlimited Love” (Warner) became the 943rd No.1 Album in Australia (1965 to 2022), the 794th for ARIA (1983 to 2022), the 579th No.1 debut, the 11th No.1 for 2022 and the 33rd for Warner and their first since Dua Lipa’s second album returned to the top on March 22nd, 2021. The album has also landed at the top of the Australian Vinyl Sales chart, plus first week at No.1 in England, Ireland, New Zealand, The Netherlands, France and Germany and at No.2 in Italy and Sweden.

The band’s previous six No.1 Albums were:

26-Apr-1992 – 2 weeks – Blood, Sugar, Sex, Magik

24-Sep-1995 – 2 weeks – One Hot Minute

14-Jun-1999 – 2 weeks – Californication (second week on Feb. 7th, 2000)

15-July-2002 – 4 weeks – By the Way (broken into two separate runs of 2 weeks, second run from Aug. 5th)

22-May-2006 – 3 weeks – Stadium Arcadium

27-Jun-2016 – 2 weeks – The Getaway (also their last studio album).

So with a new No.1 album and their first in just under six years, the Red Hot Chili Peppers become the second act this decade to land a No.1 album in the past four decades, ’90’s, 2000’s, 2010’s and now 2020’s, with the other act to achieve this feat being Metallica (AC/DC and Jimmy Barnes are ahead of both acts with five consecutive decades). And with a seventh No.1 Album the RHCP’s become one of eight acts to have scored seven chart-topping albums in Australia, alongside Rod Stewart, Elton John, Twelfth Man, The Rolling Stones, Metallica, Kylie Minogue and Coldplay.

The U.S. rock act also notch up their sixteenth overall week at No.1 with this new set, moving them from 41st to now 39th on the listing for ‘Accumulated Weeks at No.1: Albums (1965 to 2022)’ to just ahead of INXS (16 weeks from 4 #1’s), while for album titles this is the first time we’ve seen the word ‘Unlimited’ at the top, while it’s the 18th appearance for the word ‘Love’, with the last being “Love Signs” for Jungle Giants (Aug. 2nd, 2021) {although Drake did have ‘Certified Lover Boy’ if we’re expanding the word out to show variants}. The new No.1 Album also becomes the 330th by an American Act (solo male or female, duo or group) and the 414th by a Group (local or overseas).

Olivia Rodrigo won three Grammy Award this past week, including ‘Best New Artist’, ‘Best Solo Performance’ for “Driver’s License” and ‘Best Pop Vocal Album’ for her debut set ‘SOUR”, which all helps the set to rebound three places back up to No.2 this week, with the album still not having left the Top 10 in it’s 46 week chart run. Olivia’s rise pushes down one spot each two albums from chart heavy-weights in “Higher” for Michael Buble and “= (Equals)” for Ed Sheeran to No.3 and No.4 respectively, while Ed’s album is newly certified for the first time as ▲Platinum in sales.

Thanks to Harry Styles scoring the first new No.1 Single for 2022 this week with a song called “As it Was”, taken from his forthcoming third album “Harry’s House” out in May, his two first sets both rebound this week, with “Fine Line” back up eleven spots to No.5 and scoring it’s 74th week within the Top 10, a having last been inside the Top 10 on August 16th, 2021 (#10), while the set is also the No.6 selling vinyl this week too.

Doja Cat’s “Planet Her” rises back up two places to No.6, followed by the second and final Top 10 entry this week at No.7, the second studio album for local electro-dance act Confidence Man called “Tilt” (#4 vinyl), which arrives four years after their debut set “Confident Music for Confident People” (HP-31, late April, 2018), plus their new album has landed at No.1 on the UK Dance Albums chart this week. Last week’s No.1 entry for Machine Gun Kelly and “Mainstream Sellout” drops down here seven places to No.8, while it lands at the top in both The U.S.A. and Canada this week, after which are the ‘Encanto’ soundtrack dropping two to No.9 and “The Highlights” for The Weeknd, which dips one spot to No.10.

UP:

All but two of the Top 20 albums rise this week, six of them rising two places, led by “Future Nostalgia” for Dua Lipa to No.12, while Grammy performer (and non-winner) Billie Eilish sees her “Happier Than Ever” set rise back up to No.18, while the biggest climb into the Top 20 is for Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” (#8 vinyl), back up four spots to No.20.

The Weeknd’s “Dawn FM” set rebounds four to No.21, while Harry Styles self-titled debut set leaps back up seventy places to land at No.23, plus it’s also the No.7 vinyl, while the #2 vinyl for this week is the newly issued colour vinyl edition of Midnight Oil’s “Resist”, which help it to rise up eighteen places to No.24. There are two seven place rises within the Top 30 for “1989” by Taylor Swift to No.27 and Luke Combs’ “This One’s for You” to No.29, while Luke’s second set “What You See is What You Get” is back up five to land side-by-side with his first set, at No.30.

Nirvana’s “Nevermind” rises three to No.34 (#13 vinyl), while last week’s new entry for the TV soundtrack to ‘Bridgerton: Season 2’ is up eight places to a new peak of No.37, followed by the recently issued DVD and Blu-Ray for ‘Sing 2’ seeing it’s soundtrack rise up three to No.38. Best of collections moving back up are for INXS (49 to No.41), Green Day (56 to No.46), Cold Chisel (55 to No.47) and Bon Jovi (57 to No.48, two weeks shy of it’s seven year Top 100 accumulated total). Also rising back up are Kanye West with “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” (65 to No.44, #18 vinyl) and “AM” for Arctic Monkeys (60 to No.50, #9 vinyl).

DOWN:

Three Albums are leaving the Top 10 this week, but the only one to survive within the Top 50 is the Foo Fighters “Greatest Hits” (HP-1, WI10-16a), which drops down seven spots to No.11, with the group winning three Grammys this past week, while the two other dropouts were new entries from last week in “Jan Juc Moon” for Xavier Rudd (#6) and “Never Let Me Go” for Placebo (#10), both of which drop into the lower fifty.

Ed Sheeran and his “÷ (Divide)” album is the only non-mover within the Top 20 at No.13, while the first album to drop after the Foo’s GH’s set is Adele’s “30”, which declines three places to No.25, after which the next dropping album is the Pop Smoke set “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon”, down five to No.31.

Both dipping two places each are “folklore” for Taylor Swift to No.32 and “After Hours” by The Weeknd to No.35, which celebrates it’s two-year chart anniversary this week (104 weeks), then these are followed by a nine place drop to No.36 for the ArrDee mixtape “Pier Pressure”. The final dropping album within the Top 50 (as most of the albums rise back up this week) is the self-titled Dua Lipa set, down two to No.42, with further Top 50 dropouts from last week’s Top 50 being for Camp Code (#11), Denzel Curry (#12), Charli XCX (#29) and Aldous Harding (#31).

FURTHER NEW ENTRY:

* #1 (LP#12) – Unlimited Love by Red Hot Chili Peppers (Warner Music)

* #7 (LP#2) – Tilt by Confidence Man (I OH YOU/Universal)

* #26 (LP#9) – Immutable by Meshuggah (Atomic Fire) is the ninth studio album for the Swedish prog-metal act and now their third Top 40 entry, as they previously charted with “Koloss” (LP#7, HP-36, early April 2012) and their last was five and a half years ago with “The Violent Sleep of Reason” (LP#8, HP-9, mid-October, 2016). This new album has also become their first Top 10 album in their home country (Sweden #3) and also in Germany (#6).

HP = Highest Position

LW = Last Week

WI10 – Weeks in Top 10

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 31st of March to the 7th of April, 2022.

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

