Australian Charts: The Rubens 0202 is 0101 - Noise11.com

Local rock band The Rubens see their fourth studio album “0202” become their fourth Top 3 album and also their first No.1 this week.

“0202” (a “forward-thinking album for a backward year”) by The Rubens becomes the 907th No.1 Album in Australia (1965 to 2021), the 757th for ARIA (1983 to 2021), the 543rd to debut at No.1 (since 1976), the sixth (new) No.1 album for 2021 and the second for the record label Ivy League after The Teskey Brothers in late May 2020 with “Live at the Forum” (1 week).

After Illy, Bluey and The Kid Laroi, The Rubens now become the fourth local (based) Aussie act to hit No.1 during 2021, and on the 22nd of February, 2021, their numerically titled album is also featured in the date it hit No.1 (22-02-2021 also contains the numbers 0202). It’s also the first album with a number in its title since the two in 2020, “14 Steps to a Better You” (20-July, 20) and “S&M2” (7-Sep-20), while for albums only titled with a number, we have to go back to January 25th, 2016 when “25” by Adele was spending its eighth and final week at No.1 locally.

The Rubens have previously charted with their first three albums “The Rubens” (HP-3, Sept 2012), “Hoops” (HP-2, Aug 205) and their last was “Lo La Ru” (HP-3, July 2018), while this new album features their No.21 peaking single “Live in Life” (HP-21, April 2020). This new No.1 album becomes the 255th chart-topper for an Australian Act (solo, duo, group, male or female) and the 401st by a Group (local or overseas). The Rubens also become the 121st Aussie Act to make it to No.1 and they’re also the 67th Australian Group to have a No.1 album, with the last being AC/DC’s “Power Up” in late Nov. 2020.

Last week’s No.1 album Foo Fighters “Medicine at Midnight” is down one spot to No.2, becoming their fifth of eight chart-topping albums to only stay for a solo week at the top in Australia. Leaping back up to No.3 from last weeks No.16 is the second Dua Lipa album “Future Nostalgia”, which has been repackaged as ‘The Moonlight Edition’, with eight extra tracks, including her current chart entries “Levitating” (remix, #8), Miley Cyrus duet “Prisoner” (#32) and this weeks new entry for her “We’re Good” (#27), while the album now racks up it’s 18th week within the Top 10, and its third week within the Top 10 during 2021 as it spent two weeks back within the ten in January.

Cracking 17 weeks within the Top 10 this week is the recent No.1 for local artist The Kid Laroi with his mixtape “Fuck Love” and EP “Savage”, which is down one spot this week to No.4, matching the same singles chart trajectory his song “Without You” took this week. The new Canadian No.1 album this week is their native artist The Weeknd with “The Highlights”, which here is down three places to No.5, after which Harry Styles’ “Fine Line” set is back up one place to No.6 for it’s 58th week within the Top 10.

Tasmanian rock band Luca Brasi debut at No.7 with their fifth studio album “Everything is Tenuous”, becoming their second Top 10 album after their fourth set “Stay” debuted and peaked at No.10 in early July of 2018, while they first charted with their third album “Is This All We’re Going to Be” (HP-18, May 2016). Pop Smoke is down two spots to No.8 with “Shoot for the Stars…” and Taylor Swift dips one place to No.9 with her latest album “evermore”. Returning to the chart at No.10 this week is the third album by local act The Amity Affliction called “Chasing Ghosts” (HP-1×1, Sept 2012), which was issued on limited edition vinyl last week, and by returning at No.10 it gives the album a second ever week within the ten.

UP:

TOP 20: no climbers.

TOP 30: The first climbing album outside of the Top 10 this week is Elton John’s “Diamonds” set, which is back up four places to No.25. Returning to the chart at it’s original peak of No.23 this week is the Spacey Jane EP “No Way to Treat an Animal” (originally issued in 2017), the set first charting on Dec. 7th, 2020 after a limited vinyl release (Blue), it has been re-issued on Blue Marble vinyl this time and logs a second overall week on the charts.

TOP 40: The only two climbing albums in this chart region are by Taylor Swift; “1989” leaps up eight spots to No.36, followed by her “Lover” album, which is only up one spot to No.37.

TOP 50: The self-titled Dua Lipa album also rises this week (not as much as her second set), back up to No.44, with the only other climbing album being “Reputation” for Taylor Swift, rising eight spots to No.49 and it’s the first Top 50 berth for this album in 52 weeks, as it was last at No.50 on February 24th, 2020.

DOWN:

TOP 20: This week’s U.S. No.1 album for a fifth week is the Morgan Wallen set “Dangerous: The Double Album”, which here is down three spots to No.13 after four weeks within the Top 10 and a peak of No.2. The Bluey Album dips three places to No.14, Luke Combs’ “What You See is What You Get” and Juice WRLD’s “Legend Never Die” both drop five to No.17 and No.18 respectively.

TOP 30: The Weeknd’s “After Hours” falls back down six to No.21, and after two weeks back within the Top 10 the Barry Gibb and friends set “Greenfields” (HP-1×1, WI10-4) falls down this week thirteen spots to No.22. Lime Cordiale drop eight places to No.28 with “14 Steps to a Better You” and Miley Cyrus takes a thirteen place dive to No.30 with her “Plastic Hearts” set.

TOP 40: Sam Smith drops ten places to No.33 with “Love Goes”, Eminem’s “Curtain Call: The Hits” dips eight spots to No.38 and Spacey Jane takes a twelve place tumble to No.39 with their “Sunlight” album.

TOP 50: AC/DC’s “Power Up” album falls fifteen chart volts to No.41, followed by a five place drop to No.45 for the Queen biopic soundtrack ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’. Ed’s “No.6” set drops seven to No.46 followed by big drops for both Guy Sebastian’s “T.R.U.T.H.” (35 to No.47) and Foo Fighters “Greatest Hits” (37 to No.50). Two further Top 10 entries from last week which fall into the lower fifty this week were new entries for local acts Psychedelic Porn Crumpets (#4) and Kate Ceberano (#5).

FURTHER NEW ENTRIES:

* #11 (LP#2) – Tyron by Slowthai (Method/Interscope) is the first chart entry here for the English rapper born Tyron Hampton in 1994, while this album debuted at No.1 in his homeland this week. He most recently appeared on the Gorillaz last studio album “Song Machine: Season One” on the albums single “Momentary Bliss”.

* #12 (LP#9) – ‘Music’ (Songs & Inspirations from the Motion Picture) by Sia (Monkey Puzzle/Atlantic) is the ninth studio album from the local singer/songwriter/director and first soundtrack for her film called ‘Music’ (directed & co-wrote), starring Kate Hudson and Sia’s long time collaborator/dance muse Maddie Ziegler. The album was led by the single “Together” (HP-27, Sept. 2020).

* #15 (LP#4) – Death by Rock and Roll by The Pretty Reckless (Goin’ Down/Century Media) is the fourth album and chart entry for the American rock band, with this new entry becoming their highest charted locally. Previously they charted with “Light Me Up” (HP-71, 2010), “Going to Hell” (HP-20, 2014) and their last entry was “Who You Selling for” (HP-33, 2016).

* #40 (GH#1) – Greatest Hits by The White Stripes (Jack & Meg White) is the first compilation from the duo, with the digital version coming out in early December 2020, it was the physical release last week of the album that helps it to lodge its first week within the Top 100, with the set featuring 26 tracks from the bands eight years or releases (1999 to 2007).

* #43 (LP#5) – Life Rolls On by Florida Georgia Line (Big Machine) is the fifth album for country duo to chart in Australia, but their first not to reach the Top 10 since their second album. Previously the pair charted with “Here’s to the Good Times” (HP-65, 2012), “Anything Goes” (HP-20, 2014), and then their two No.7 peaking albums in “Dig Your Roots” (2016) and “Can’t Say I Ain’t Country” (2019).

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 12th to the 18th of February, 2021.

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

