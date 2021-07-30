 Australian Premiere of Jagged Little Pill Postponed Due To #Gladyscluster - Noise11.com
Australian Premiere of Jagged Little Pill Postponed Due To #Gladyscluster

by Paul Cashmere on July 30, 2021

in News

The Australian production of ‘Jagged Little Pill’ has been postponed due to Sydney’s ongoing #Gladyscluster.

With New South Wales in a Covid lockdown due to Gladys’ Gold Standard of managing a health crisis, live music and theatre is once again losing millions a week in revenues and musicians and workers in the entertainment industry are struggling as one of the hardest hit industries.

Official statement:

Producers have today announced the postponement of the Australian premiere of JAGGED LITTLE PILL from September as a result of the current COVID-19 situation in Greater Sydney and NSW and uncertainty about future gathering and movement restrictions affecting the operation of theatres.

The health, safety and well-being of staff, performers, crew and audiences is paramount, and producers respect the NSW Health advice and Public Health Orders in place due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

The producers are working to reschedule rehearsals and performances and new season dates will be announced as soon as they are confirmed. All ticket holders will be notified directly regarding rescheduled performances.

“The decision to delay the Australian Premiere of JAGGED LITTLE PILL was not taken lightly. The COVID pandemic and subsequent lockdowns have caused havoc in the live entertainment industry in Australia. JAGGED LITTLE PILL will directly engage over 100 performers, musicians and crew, consequently we are tirelessly working to minimise the impact of the delay on the production to get those talented people back to work and audiences back to enjoying live theatre as soon as possible.

We thank the audiences and fans of JAGGED LITTLE PILL for their support and look forward to confirming new season dates as soon as possible.”, said Torben Brookman on behalf of the producers.

‘Jagged Little Pill’ is based on the music of Alanis Morissette and Glenn Ballard and the book by Diablo Cody.

