B.B. King’s First Guitar Goes To Auction - Noise11.com

B.B. King’s first guitar, the guitar B.B. King learned to play guitar on, is going to auction.

King owned the guitar as a child growing up on a cotton plantation in Mississippi. He was given the guitar at age six by his cousin Bukk White. At the time he was living with his parents on the Berclair Cotton Plantation in Itta Bena, Mississippi.

The guitar is a 1920s Parlor Guitar with three original gut strings.

Palm Beach Capitol is auctioning the guitar. It will be available for viewing on July 22 and 23. It will be sold to the highest bidder on 30 July.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments