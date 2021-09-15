 B.J. Thomas Personal Items On Sale For Fans - Noise11.com
BJ Thomas

BJ Thomas

B.J. Thomas Personal Items On Sale For Fans

by Paul Cashmere on September 16, 2021

in News

The Estate of B.J. Thomas is selling off his personal items for fans around the world.

Items can be found at https://www.rockology-estates.com

The catalogue of items includes his Rolex watches, signed baseballs, guitars, awards, personal letters including one from President Reagan, and various other items.

“The hardest thing for me was losing the love of my life, B.J., my honeyman,” says Gloria Thomas. “Now, working with a team of people, we are placing items of B.J.’s in museums and are working to keep his legacy and memory alive. Doing this sale will also allow many of his loyal fans the chance to have a piece of history and memorabilia that normally wouldn’t be available to them. I can’t take everything with me, so I must downsize and the best way to keep B.J.’s memory alive is to share his stuff with the fans.”

BJ Thomas died from lung cancer on 29 May 2021 at age 78.

He was best known for the songs ‘Hooked On A Feeling’, ‘Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head’ and ‘Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song’.

