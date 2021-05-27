 Baker Boy, Alice Skye To Perform At National Indigenous Music Awards 2021 - Noise11.com
The line-up for the 2021 National Indigenous Music Awards has been revealed. Baker Boy, Miiesha, Electric Fields, King Stingray, Dallas Woods and Kee’Ahn and Alice Skye with more acts to be announced soon.

Faboriginal, Black Comedy star Steven Oliver will host the 2021 NIDAs to be held on 7 August at the Darwin Amphitheatre.

The 2021 event has been designed as a Covid-safe experience. Creative Director Ben Graetz said, “The vision for this year’s awards is to draw on our opportunity to come together and celebrate in person and as a community. We will reflect on our journey over the past year and acknowledge each others’ personal stories of being able to push through the challenging times but also finding gentle opportunities in these moments. This year we focus on healing as a community and how, through the magnetism of music, we can make this happen.”

Tickets for the National Indigenous Music Awards are on sale now from:
www.darwinfestival.org.au.

