Barry Ryan of ‘Eloise’ Fame Dies At Age 72 - Noise11.com

60s pop star Barry Ryan, best known for the global hit ‘Eloise’ has died at age 72.

Barry’s passing was announced by his good friend Yusuf / Cat Stevens who said it was Barry who introduced him to Patti D’Arbanville, the subject of one of Stevens’ earliest hits ‘Lady D’Arbanville’.

“Yesterday a good old buddy of mine passed away, his name was Barry Ryan. Our time together began back in the 60’s when he and his twin brother, Paul, were all tuxedo-suited, poppy teenage stars. I had written a song for Paul and Barry Ryan called ‘Keep It Out Of Sight’ and so we began hanging out. Their step-father was the major entertainment agent, Harold Davidson. We were prone to raving—a lot. It was through Barry I met Patti D’Arbanville. When I contracted TB, it was Paul who gave me my first introductory book on Buddhism and meditation, The Secret Path, that inspired me to delve deep inside myself in search of ultimate answers to life’s questions. Paul died in 1992, and now Barry has joined him. When I spoke with him recently he told me he was fully at peace knowing he only had a short time left on this earth. His trust in God was solid. We’ll miss him. I pray the door of God’s mercy will be wide open to meet him on that Day”.

‘Eloise’ was written by Barry’s brother Paul Ryan. It was a #1 hit in Australia and #2 in the UK. It was also a #3 UK and #8 Australian hit for The Damned in 1985.

Ryan quit the music business when he married Arabian princess Tunku (Princess) Miriam binti al-Marhum Sultan Sir Ibrahim the only child of Sultan Ibrahim of Johor and his sixth wife, Sultana Marcella in 1976. They divorced in 1980.

Ryan had a brief return to music in 1979 but lived his life as a fashion photographer. His brother Paul Ryan, composer of ‘Eloise’ died in 1992.

