 Barry Ryan of ‘Eloise’ Fame Dies At Age 72 - Noise11.com
Barry Ryan

Barry Ryan of ‘Eloise’ Fame Dies At Age 72

by Paul Cashmere on September 30, 2021

in News

60s pop star Barry Ryan, best known for the global hit ‘Eloise’ has died at age 72.

Barry’s passing was announced by his good friend Yusuf / Cat Stevens who said it was Barry who introduced him to Patti D’Arbanville, the subject of one of Stevens’ earliest hits ‘Lady D’Arbanville’.

“Yesterday a good old buddy of mine passed away, his name was Barry Ryan. Our time together began back in the 60’s when he and his twin brother, Paul, were all tuxedo-suited, poppy teenage stars. I had written a song for Paul and Barry Ryan called ‘Keep It Out Of Sight’ and so we began hanging out. Their step-father was the major entertainment agent, Harold Davidson. We were prone to raving—a lot. It was through Barry I met Patti D’Arbanville. When I contracted TB, it was Paul who gave me my first introductory book on Buddhism and meditation, The Secret Path, that inspired me to delve deep inside myself in search of ultimate answers to life’s questions. Paul died in 1992, and now Barry has joined him. When I spoke with him recently he told me he was fully at peace knowing he only had a short time left on this earth. His trust in God was solid. We’ll miss him. I pray the door of God’s mercy will be wide open to meet him on that Day”.

‘Eloise’ was written by Barry’s brother Paul Ryan. It was a #1 hit in Australia and #2 in the UK. It was also a #3 UK and #8 Australian hit for The Damned in 1985.

Ryan quit the music business when he married Arabian princess Tunku (Princess) Miriam binti al-Marhum Sultan Sir Ibrahim the only child of Sultan Ibrahim of Johor and his sixth wife, Sultana Marcella in 1976. They divorced in 1980.

Ryan had a brief return to music in 1979 but lived his life as a fashion photographer. His brother Paul Ryan, composer of ‘Eloise’ died in 1992.

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Moonshadow - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Moonshadow - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Moonshadow - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cat Stevens Cat Stevens Moonshadow - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cat Stevens Cat Stevens Cat Stevens Moonshadow - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cat Stevens Moonshadow - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cat Stevens Moonshadow - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Moonshadow - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Moonshadow - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Moonshadow - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cat Stevens Moonshadow - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Moonshadow - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cat Stevens Cat Stevens Cat Stevens Cat Stevens Cat Stevens

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Somebodys Image
R.I.P. Les Allan (aka Les Gough) of Somebody’s Image

Les Gough (Allan), bass player for Russell Morris’ first band Somebody’s Image has passed away.

5 mins ago
Bob Dylan world tour 2021
Bob Dylan Announces World Tour 2021-2024

Bob Dylan will hit the road again for North American dates staring in November.

2 days ago
Sue Thompson
Sue Thompson Dies At Age 96

1960s pop star Sue Thompson has died at the age of 96.

2 days ago
The Darkness: Photo Ros O'Gorman
The Darkness Debut New Song ‘Jussy’s Girl’

The Darkness have a new song titled ‘Jussy’s Girl’ which we can only assume is a polite nod to the Rick Springfield hit 'Jessie's Girl'.

3 days ago
The-Rolling-Stones-photo-by-Ros-OGorman
Rolling Stones Open No Filter Tour In St Louis With ‘Street Fighting Man’

The Rolling Stones kicked off their first official show for the 2021 ‘No Filter’ tour with the classic ‘Street Fighting Man’.

3 days ago
Tommy
New Dates For Victorian Opera Production of Tommy

Victorian Opera has rescheduled The Who’s rock opera Tommy for new dates in 2022.

3 days ago
John Mayall photo by Ros O'Gorman
John Mayall Says His Touring Days Are Over

Blues legend John Mayall has decided to end his world of touring. The 87 year old performer is giving up the road.

7 days ago