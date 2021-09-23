 ‘Before The End’ Movie Plans To Deconstruct Jim Morrison - Noise11.com
Jim Morrison

‘Before The End’ Movie Plans To Deconstruct Jim Morrison

by Paul Cashmere on September 23, 2021

in News

‘Before The End – Searching For Jim Morrison’, a movie by Jeff Finn, plans to reconstruct the life of Jim Morrison.

The movie features interviews with Jim’s friends and family including his brother Andy. Where the movie seems to “jump the shark” is to focus on the conspiracy theory that Jim faked his own death. The movie asks lots of questions but doesn’t offer many answers based on lots of “what ifs”. But hey, never let the truth get in the way of a good story.

“No autopsy. Sealed coffin. Phantom doctor. Jim’s death was never proven, yet everyone takes it as gospel,” Finn states. “Deciphering his life became my calling. BTE is unauthorized because there’s the ‘truth’ and then there’s the real truth.”

“Jim’s legacy morphed into a marble bust stolen from a beer-stained grave, but he was brilliant – not the wasted narcissist of his clichéd media caricature,” explains Finn. “With BTE, I’m excavating the human Jim Morrison: a seminal poet, artist and revenant. I’ve also unearthed his darkest secrets, which are beyond strange, like real-life Twin Peaks.”

The Doors ‘L.A. Woman’ 50th anniversary edition will be released on 3 December 2021. The original album was released 19 April, 1971.

