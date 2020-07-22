Ben Harper and Rhiannon Giddens Cover Nick Drake - Noise11.com

Rhiannon Giddens and Ben Harper are together for a cover of Nick Drake’s ‘Black Eyed Dog’.

The track features Harper on lap steel and Giddens on banjo.

Ben Harper said, “Rhiannon and I are both black purveyors of American roots music, and while this is not an anomaly, it is an exception within a subculture. We have unquestionably tapped into the same creative well of influence, carrying on the tradition through our own individual instincts and perspectives.”

According to Rhiannon, “I’ve been hearing and hearing about Ben Harper for a long time, but had never gotten to meet him until recently at an event in LA and I was immediately struck by a kindred spirit. Didn’t have as much to do with the kind of music we play, although we share many, many commonalities as black folk playing roots music, but more to do with the spirit that we access when we play it. I felt that spirit in him right off and knew if we ever got the chance, we could make something beautiful together.”

“I’ve always wanted to cover ‘Black Eyed Dog’, but the song was intimidating in its haunted perfection,” Harper continued. “Only through collaborating with Rhiannon would I have ever attempted it. When I step back from it, this collaboration should’ve happened long ago, but I’m thrilled that it’s finally here.”

The song is a standalone. Harper is working on an album for late 2020.

