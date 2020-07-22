 Ben Harper and Rhiannon Giddens Cover Nick Drake - Noise11.com
Ben Harper - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Ben Harper - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Ben Harper and Rhiannon Giddens Cover Nick Drake

by Paul Cashmere on July 22, 2020

in News

Rhiannon Giddens and Ben Harper are together for a cover of Nick Drake’s ‘Black Eyed Dog’.

The track features Harper on lap steel and Giddens on banjo.

Ben Harper said, “Rhiannon and I are both black purveyors of American roots music, and while this is not an anomaly, it is an exception within a subculture. We have unquestionably tapped into the same creative well of influence, carrying on the tradition through our own individual instincts and perspectives.”

According to Rhiannon, “I’ve been hearing and hearing about Ben Harper for a long time, but had never gotten to meet him until recently at an event in LA and I was immediately struck by a kindred spirit. Didn’t have as much to do with the kind of music we play, although we share many, many commonalities as black folk playing roots music, but more to do with the spirit that we access when we play it. I felt that spirit in him right off and knew if we ever got the chance, we could make something beautiful together.”

“I’ve always wanted to cover ‘Black Eyed Dog’, but the song was intimidating in its haunted perfection,” Harper continued. “Only through collaborating with Rhiannon would I have ever attempted it. When I step back from it, this collaboration should’ve happened long ago, but I’m thrilled that it’s finally here.”

The song is a standalone. Harper is working on an album for late 2020.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ben Harper: Photo Gerry Nicholls Ben Harper: Photo Gerry Nicholls Ben Harper: Photo Gerry Nicholls Ben Harper: Photo Gerry Nicholls

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Lily Cornell Silver
Lily Cornell Silver Dedicates New Show To Her Father Chris Cornell’s Memory

‘Mind Wide Open’, a new show hosted by Lily Cornell Silver, daughter of Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell, is a new show about mental illness, and dedicated to her late father.

23 hours ago
Dixie Chicks photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
The Chicks Social Justice Song Could Have Been 25 Minutes Long

Country music trio The Chicks have revealed their new social justice anthem March March was initially a lot longer than the four minutes it became.

2 days ago
Something For Kate photo by Ros O'Gorman
Something For Kate ‘Waste Our Breath’ Filmed At Melbourne’s Palais Theatre

The video for Something For Kate’s new song ‘Waste Our Breath’ was filmed in an empty Palais Theatre in the Melbourne suburb of St Kilda.

5 days ago
Nathan Cavaleri
Nathan Cavaleri Speaks To Mental Illness In New Song ‘Before You Check Out’

Child prodigy Nathan Cavaleri has chosen the usually taboo topic of mental illness as the subject of his new song ‘Before You Check Out’.

6 days ago
Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman
Britney Spears’ Mother Lynne Takes Legal Action

Britney Spears' mother Lynne wants to be more involved with her daughter, who remains under the watchful eye of a conservatorship.

6 days ago
Semisonic
Semisonic Release First New Song In 20 Years

‘You’re Not Alone’ is the first new song in 20 years.

July 15, 2020
Jennifer Lopez: Photo By Mary Boukouvalas
Jennifer Lopez Makes A Bid For The New York Mets

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have initiated a second attempt to buy the New York Mets baseball team by partnering with a group of former top sportsmen.

July 15, 2020