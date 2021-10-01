Better Noise Music Declares Rocktober Is Open For Business - Noise11.com

Better Noise Music, the label releasing Motley Crue, Papa Roach and Five Finger Death Punch, has declared Rocktober 2021 open for business.

Better Noise Music’s 2021 offering includes albums from All Good Things, From Ashes To New, Escape The Fate, Asking Alexandria, Bad Wolves, Motley Crue and Sixx:A.M.

The festivities of the campaign started early with the recent releases of

All Good Things’ A Hope In Hell,

From Ashes To New’s Quarantine Chronicles Vol. 2, and

Escape The Fate’s Chemical Warfare: B-Sides.

Asking Alexandria’s See What’s On The Inside kicks off a series of new releases for the month with it’s official release October 1.

The band’s raw and emotional lead single “Alone Again” was released in August and received critical acclaim from Forbes, NME, Loudwire, and more, with Forbes writing, ““Alone Again” shows the quintet in fine form, with lead singer Danny Worsnop delivering a soaring, impassioned vocal melody and guitarist Ben Bruce unleashing piledriving riffs and a furious, wah-drenched solo.” The song now sits at #9 on BDS Mainstream Rock Airplay Chart, marking it the band’s fastest rise to the top 10 ever in their career. It’s also seen incredible global success as international streaming has grown to 66% of their listenership, according to Spotify.

Fresh off the release of their epic new single “Lifeline,” with new singer DL, Bad Wolves is expected to storm the scene with Dear Monsters, and is available on October 29.

Legendary rock band Mötley Crüe has been celebrating their 40th anniversary with digital remasters of their iconic albums. Recently the band has released digital remasters of Girls, Girls, Girls, Theatre of Pain, and Dr. Feelgood.

Founding member of Mötley Crüe and Sixx:A.M., Nikki Sixx will also be continuing his tradition of combining music and books with the release of his new memoir, along with Sixx:A.M.’s companion album HITS available October 22. The title track “The First 21” looks back nostalgically at the moments where we discovered music, ourselves and our dreams with a lyric video that features unseen footage following Frank Feranna’s journey to becoming Nikki Six.

Additionally, deals for Better Noise Music catalogue rock albums will be available all month long via streaming and JB Hi-Fi.

Catch albums like Five Finger Death Punch’s F8, Papa Roach’s Greatest Hits Vol. 2 – The Better Noise Years, From Ashes To New’s Panic, and The Hu’s The Gereg for $9.99.

