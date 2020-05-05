Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day Covers Kim Wilde’s ‘Kids In America’

Billie Joe Armstrong has recorded a cover of Kim Wilde’s ‘Kids In America’ as a birthday gift for bandmate Mike Dirnt.
“This week’s No Fun Mondays is dedicated to the one, the only, Mike Dirnt. Happy birthday! Play this one loud just for him: We’re The Kids In America, originally by Kim Wilde and then recorded later by The Muffs,” Billie Joe said.
Green Day bass player Mike Dirnt turned 48 on 4 May.
‘Kids In America’ was Kim Wilde’s debut single. The song was written by her father Marty Wilde and brother Ricky Wilde.
Marty was a popstar himself in the 1960s. His song ‘Abergavenny’ was a hit in Australia and Europe in 1968.
