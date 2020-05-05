 Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day Covers Kim Wilde’s ‘Kids In America’ - Noise11.com
Green Day, Soundwave 2014, Ros O'Gorman, Photo

Green Day, Melbourne Soundwave 2014, Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day Covers Kim Wilde’s ‘Kids In America’

by Paul Cashmere on May 5, 2020

Billie Joe Armstrong has recorded a cover of Kim Wilde’s ‘Kids In America’ as a birthday gift for bandmate Mike Dirnt.

“This week’s No Fun Mondays is dedicated to the one, the only, Mike Dirnt. Happy birthday! Play this one loud just for him: We’re The Kids In America, originally by Kim Wilde and then recorded later by The Muffs,” Billie Joe said.

Green Day bass player Mike Dirnt turned 48 on 4 May.

‘Kids In America’ was Kim Wilde’s debut single. The song was written by her father Marty Wilde and brother Ricky Wilde.

Marty was a popstar himself in the 1960s. His song ‘Abergavenny’ was a hit in Australia and Europe in 1968.

