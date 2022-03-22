 Billy Sheehan Premieres New Talas To Honour The Late Phil Naro - Noise11.com
Billy Sheehan Premieres New Talas To Honour The Late Phil Naro

by Paul Cashmere on March 22, 2022

in News

Billy Sheehan’s name has been associated with David Lee Roth, Steve Vai and Mr Big. He has had four solo albums as well as his full-time band Talas.

Talas released their last new music in 1983. Frontman Phil Naro passed away in May 2021 and as a tribute, here is the first new music for Talas nearly 40 years. Sheehan says, “Inner Mounting Flame is a bombastic, high-speed chaos of adrenaline that we would often use as our opening song at the live TALAS shows in 1985. We stayed close to the original arrangement – this was such a blast to record, and Phil sang his ass off on it. The song title came from a very famous fusion bands album title (The Mahavishnu Orchestra – Inner Mounting Flame) and was our take on what that flame might be about.”

‘Inner Mounting Flame’ is Phil Naro on vocals, Billy Sheeran on bass, drummer Mark Miller, and new addition Kire Najdovski on guitar. They also want you to know, more Talas news is coming soon.

