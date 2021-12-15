Bluesfest Opens Up To International Acts - Noise11.com

The first of eight international acts have been added to the Bluesfest line-up for 2022 with sideshows included.

Bluesfest’s Peter Noble said in a statement, “I have been in communication with managers and agents since our first cancellation and I am so happy that we can finally bring back these internationals in time for Bluesfest as well as some touring dates. It feels like a brilliant Christmas present to me and I’m sure our Bluesfest fans will be stoked to hear about these much-loved artists coming back to Bluesfest. Living legend George Benson makes his Bluesfest debut; Morcheeba, Bluesfest favourites, are very welcome returnees and The Wailers, for whom I hold a special place in my heart, are now led by a new generation of children as well as former members of the original Wailers, keeping the light and music of Bob Marley shining and alive”.

The first eight international names for Bluesfest 2022 are:

George Benson

Morcheeba

The Marcus King Band

The Wailers

Amadou & Mariam

The War & Treaty

Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram

Cory Henry

Peter added, “Marcus King raised the tent roof at our 30th birthday celebrations in 2019 – what a guitar phenomenon he is ! And remember The War & Treaty, how they became one of THE discovery artists in 2019 – it’s exciting to welcome them back as well. Amadou & Mariam, Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram and Cory Henry were all slated to appear in 2020, and it’s a joy to have them confirm their Bluesfest appearances at Easter.”

And there are more international acts to come. If you head to the official site for Patti Smith you’ll find Australian dates around Easter.

Sideshows have also been revealed for around Australia:

GEORGE BENSON

TOUR DATES

Monday 11th April 2022

Wednesday 13th April 2022

Thursday 14th April 2022

State Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Tuesday 19th April 2022

Wednesday 20th April 2022

Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Easter Sunday 17th April 2022

BLUESFEST, BYRON BAY

MORCHEEBA

TOUR DATES

Tuesday 12th April 2022

170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday 14th April 2022

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Friday 15th & Saturday 16th April 2022

BLUESFEST, BYRON BAY

THE WAILERS

TOUR DATES

Thursday 21st April 2022

The Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Friday 22nd April 2022

170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday 14th, Saturday 16th, Sunday 17th & Monday 18th April 2022

BLUESFEST, BYRON BAY

THE MARCUS KING BAND

TOUR DATES

Monday 18th April 2022

The Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday 20th April 2022

Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne, VIC

Friday 15th & Sunday 17th April 2022

BLUESFEST, BYRON BAY

AMADOU & MARIAM

TOUR DATES

Friday 15th, Sunday 17th, & Monday 18th April 2022

BLUESFEST, BYRON BAY

THE WAR and TREATY

TOUR DATES

Wednesday 13th April 2022

Melbourne Recital Centre, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday 20th April 2022

Factory Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Thursday 14th, Saturday 16th, Sunday 17th & Monday 18th April 2022

BLUESFEST, BYRON BAY

CHRISTONE ‘KINGFISH’ INGRAM

TOUR DATES

Sunday 10th April 2022

Corner Hotel, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday 13th April 2022

Factory Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Thursday 14th, Saturday 16th, Sunday 17th & Monday 18th April 2022

BLUESFEST, BYRON BAY

CORY HENRY

TOUR DATES

Wednesday 13th April 2022

170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday 14th April 2022

Factory Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday 16th , Sunday 17th & Monday 18th April 2022

BLUESFEST, BYRON BAY

Bluesfest will take place over 5 days from Thursday 14th April to Monday 18th April 2022 at the Byron Events Farm, Tyagarah, NSW, AUSTRALIA.

