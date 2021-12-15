Bluesfest Opens Up To International Acts - Noise11.com

The first of eight international acts have been added to the Bluesfest line-up for 2022 with sideshows included.
Bluesfest’s Peter Noble said in a statement, “I have been in communication with managers and agents since our first cancellation and I am so happy that we can finally bring back these internationals in time for Bluesfest as well as some touring dates. It feels like a brilliant Christmas present to me and I’m sure our Bluesfest fans will be stoked to hear about these much-loved artists coming back to Bluesfest. Living legend George Benson makes his Bluesfest debut; Morcheeba, Bluesfest favourites, are very welcome returnees and The Wailers, for whom I hold a special place in my heart, are now led by a new generation of children as well as former members of the original Wailers, keeping the light and music of Bob Marley shining and alive”.
The first eight international names for Bluesfest 2022 are:
George Benson
Morcheeba
The Marcus King Band
The Wailers
Amadou & Mariam
The War & Treaty
Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram
Cory Henry
Peter added, “Marcus King raised the tent roof at our 30th birthday celebrations in 2019 – what a guitar phenomenon he is ! And remember The War & Treaty, how they became one of THE discovery artists in 2019 – it’s exciting to welcome them back as well. Amadou & Mariam, Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram and Cory Henry were all slated to appear in 2020, and it’s a joy to have them confirm their Bluesfest appearances at Easter.”
And there are more international acts to come. If you head to the official site for Patti Smith you’ll find Australian dates around Easter.
Sideshows have also been revealed for around Australia:
GEORGE BENSON
TOUR DATES
Monday 11th April 2022
Wednesday 13th April 2022
Thursday 14th April 2022
State Theatre, Sydney, NSW
Tuesday 19th April 2022
Wednesday 20th April 2022
Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC
Easter Sunday 17th April 2022
BLUESFEST, BYRON BAY
MORCHEEBA
TOUR DATES
Tuesday 12th April 2022
170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC
Thursday 14th April 2022
Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW
Friday 15th & Saturday 16th April 2022
BLUESFEST, BYRON BAY
THE WAILERS
TOUR DATES
Thursday 21st April 2022
The Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW
Friday 22nd April 2022
170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC
Thursday 14th, Saturday 16th, Sunday 17th & Monday 18th April 2022
BLUESFEST, BYRON BAY
THE MARCUS KING BAND
TOUR DATES
Monday 18th April 2022
The Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW
Wednesday 20th April 2022
Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne, VIC
Friday 15th & Sunday 17th April 2022
BLUESFEST, BYRON BAY
AMADOU & MARIAM
TOUR DATES
Friday 15th, Sunday 17th, & Monday 18th April 2022
BLUESFEST, BYRON BAY
THE WAR and TREATY
TOUR DATES
Wednesday 13th April 2022
Melbourne Recital Centre, Melbourne, VIC
Wednesday 20th April 2022
Factory Theatre, Sydney, NSW
Thursday 14th, Saturday 16th, Sunday 17th & Monday 18th April 2022
BLUESFEST, BYRON BAY
CHRISTONE ‘KINGFISH’ INGRAM
TOUR DATES
Sunday 10th April 2022
Corner Hotel, Melbourne, VIC
Wednesday 13th April 2022
Factory Theatre, Sydney, NSW
Thursday 14th, Saturday 16th, Sunday 17th & Monday 18th April 2022
BLUESFEST, BYRON BAY
CORY HENRY
TOUR DATES
Wednesday 13th April 2022
170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC
Thursday 14th April 2022
Factory Theatre, Sydney, NSW
Saturday 16th , Sunday 17th & Monday 18th April 2022
BLUESFEST, BYRON BAY
Bluesfest will take place over 5 days from Thursday 14th April to Monday 18th April 2022 at the Byron Events Farm, Tyagarah, NSW, AUSTRALIA.