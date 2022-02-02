 Bluesfest’s Bob Dylan Party Line-up Revealed - Noise11.com
The 2017 APIA Good Times tour with Joe Camilleri, Black Sorrows. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

The 2017 APIA Good Times tour with Joe Camilleri, Black Sorrows. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Bluesfest’s Bob Dylan Party Line-up Revealed

by Paul Cashmere on February 2, 2022

in News

Joe Camilleri, Ross Wilson and Russell Morris are just some of the artists set to perform at Bluesfest’s Bob Dylan Party.

Joe Camilleri has curated the Dylan Party line-up. Bluesfest boos Peter Noble says, “Look at the wealth of talent that Joe Camilleri has curated : all of these artists onstage, alone and together, performing the songs of Bob Dylan can only happen once – and it will be on our opening night Thursday 14th April. It’s a ‘DO NOT MISS – NO BRAINER’ night.”

The Honeydripper’s Dylan Party features Joe Camilleri with the Black Sorrows, Ross Wilson, Emma Donovan, Russell Morris, Kevin Borich, Fiona Boyes, Tex Perkins, Nicky Bomba, Lisa Hunt, The Brewster Brothers, Lachy Dooley, All Our Exes Live In Texas, Roshani and Darlinghurst.

Bluesfest will take place over 5 days from Thursday 14th April to Monday 18th April 2022 at the Byron Events Farm, Tyagarah, NSW, AUSTRALIA.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Tex and Phil Easy Fever Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Kevin Borich Express - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Kevin Borich Express - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Kevin Borich Express - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Kevin Borich - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Kevin Borich Express - Photo By Ros O'Gorman All Our Exes Live In Texas, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Russell Morris, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Russell Morris, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Russell Morris, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Russell Morris, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Russell Morris, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Peter Robinson, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Peter Robinson, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Russell Morris, Photo By Ros O'Gorman All Our Exes Live In Texas, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Pure Gold Live Photo by Ros O'Gorman Skyhooks Rockwiz Live, photo by Ros O'Gorman Skyhooks Rockwiz Live, photo by Ros O'Gorman Skyhooks Rockwiz Live, photo by Ros O'Gorman Skyhooks Rockwiz Live, photo by Ros O'Gorman Ross Wilson. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ross Wilson. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ross Hannaford Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

John Farnham photo by Ros O'Gorman
John Farnham To Headline A Bush Christmas Appeal For Our Aussie Farmers in Mornington

John Farnham and Jon Stevens, Daryl Braithwaite, Vanessa Amorosi, John Williamson, The Black Sorrows with Vika & Linda, Russell Morris, All Our Exes Live in Texas, Tim Wheatley and Little Georgia will get together before Christmas for the ‘Hay Mate – A Bush Christmas Appeal For Our Aussie Farmers’ in Mornington in December.

October 27, 2019
Marlon Williams at 2014 Leaps and Bounds Launch. Photo by Ros O'Gorman http://www.noise11.com
Out On The Weekend Returns With Marlon Williams and Robert Ellis

Out On The Weekend, one of Australia’s most unique music festivals, will return in October with Marlon Williams and Robert Ellis leading a full day of pure entertainment.

July 25, 2016