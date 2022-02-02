Bluesfest’s Bob Dylan Party Line-up Revealed - Noise11.com

Joe Camilleri, Ross Wilson and Russell Morris are just some of the artists set to perform at Bluesfest’s Bob Dylan Party.

Joe Camilleri has curated the Dylan Party line-up. Bluesfest boos Peter Noble says, “Look at the wealth of talent that Joe Camilleri has curated : all of these artists onstage, alone and together, performing the songs of Bob Dylan can only happen once – and it will be on our opening night Thursday 14th April. It’s a ‘DO NOT MISS – NO BRAINER’ night.”

The Honeydripper’s Dylan Party features Joe Camilleri with the Black Sorrows, Ross Wilson, Emma Donovan, Russell Morris, Kevin Borich, Fiona Boyes, Tex Perkins, Nicky Bomba, Lisa Hunt, The Brewster Brothers, Lachy Dooley, All Our Exes Live In Texas, Roshani and Darlinghurst.

Bluesfest will take place over 5 days from Thursday 14th April to Monday 18th April 2022 at the Byron Events Farm, Tyagarah, NSW, AUSTRALIA.

