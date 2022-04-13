 BMI To Honor Carole Bayer-Sager and Mike Stoller - Noise11.com
Mike Stoller and Carole Bayer-Sager

BMI To Honor Carole Bayer-Sager and Mike Stoller

by Paul Cashmere on April 13, 2022

in News

Songwriting legends Carole Bayer-Sager and Mike Stoller will be honored as the BMI Icons at the 70th Annual BMI Pop Awards.

BMI Vice President Barbara Cane said, ” As we commemorate BMI’s 70th Pop Awards, we pay homage to the craft of these two musical legends and their timeless contributions to BMI and the great American songbook. We’re proud to present them with the BMI Icon Award for their lasting impression on fans worldwide and on the songwriters following the path they’ve laid out to musical greatness, which is second to none.”

Carole Bayer-Sager wrote ‘Nobody Does It Better’, A Groovy Kind of Love’, ‘Don’t Cry Out Loud, ‘Arthur’s Theme’ and ‘You’re Moving Out Today’.

Stoller created Elvis’ hits ‘Jailhouse Rock’ and ‘Hound Dog’ as well as the classics ‘Poison Ivy’, ‘Love Potion No 9’, ‘Stand By Me’ and ‘On Broadway’.

Previous recipients include Barry Manilow, The Bee Gees, Brian Wilson, Carlos Santana, Carole King, Crosby, Stills & Nash, David Foster, Dolly Parton, the Jacksons, John Fogerty, Kris Kristofferson, Mann & Weil, Merle Haggard, Nile Rodgers, Paul Simon, Stevie Nicks, Sting and Willie Nelson.

The BMI Awards will be held 10 May, 2022 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills.

