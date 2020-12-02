Bob Dylan and George Harrison May 1 1970 Sessions Given Limited Release - Noise11.com

A snap limited edition sale of the George Harrison and Bob Dylan sessions from May 1 1970 went on sale this week and sold out just as fast.

The widely bootlegged sessions were given the limited edition release to overcome an antiquated copyright rule granting public access to any unreleased recording reaching 50 years or more.

Dylan and Harrison recorded the sessions at the Columbia Studio Building in New York. Charlie Daniels was the bass player, Russ Kunkel was on drums.

The Dylan/Harrison sessions took place one month ahead of the ‘New Morning’ sessions were Dylan recorded his version of the song both of them individually recorded ‘If Not For You’.

The limited edition went on sale through a UK retailer and sold out quickly. It is not known if an official global version will surface via Dylan’s archives series.

Disc 1:

March 3, 1970

1. I Can’t Help but Wonder Where I’m Bound

2. Universal Soldier – Take 1

3. Spanish Is the Loving Tongue – Take 1

4. Went to See the Gypsy – Take 2

5. Went to See the Gypsy – Take 3

6. Woogie Boogie

March 4, 1970

7. Went to See the Gypsy – Take 4

8. Thirsty Boots – Take 1

March 5, 1970

9. Little Moses – Take 1

10. Alberta – Take 2

11. Come All You Fair and Tender Ladies – Take 1

12. Things About Comin’ My Way – Takes 2 & 3

13. Went to See the Gypsy – Take 6

14. Untitled 1970 Instrumental #1

15. Come a Little Bit Closer – Take 2

16. Alberta ¬– Take 5

May 1, 1970

17. Sign on the Window – Take 2

18. Sign on the Window – Takes 3, 4 & 5

19. If Not for You – Take 1

20. Time Passes Slowly – Rehearsal

21. If Not for You – Take 2

22. If Not for You – Take 3

23. Song to Woody – Take 1

24. Mama, You Been on My Mind – Take 1

25. Yesterday – Take 1

Disc 2:

1. Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues – Take 1

2. I Met Him on a Sunday (Ronde-Ronde) – Take 1

3. One Too Many Mornings – Take 1

4. Ghost Riders in the Sky – Take 1

5. Cupid – Take 1

6. All I Have to Do Is Dream – Take 1

7. Gates of Eden – Take 1

8. I Threw It All Away – Take 1

9. I Don’t Believe You (She Acts Like We Never Have Met) – Take 1

10. Matchbox – Take 1

11. Your True Love – Take 1

12. Telephone Wire – Take 1

13. Fishing Blues – Take 1

14. Honey, Just Allow Me One More Chance – Take 1

15. Rainy Day Women #12 & 35 – Take 1

16. It Ain’t Me Babe

17. If Not for You

18. Sign on the Window – Take 1

19. Sign on the Window – Take 2

20. Sign on the Window – Take 3

June 1, 1970

21. Alligator Man

22. Alligator Man [rock version]

23. Alligator Man [country version]

24. Day of the Locusts – Take 2

25. Sarah Jane 1

26. Sign on the Window

27. Sarah Jane 2

Disc 3:

June 2, 1970

1. If Not for You – Take 1

2. If Not for You – Take 2

June 3, 1970

3. Jamaica Farewell

4. Can’t Help Falling in Love

5. Long Black Veil

6. One More Weekend

June 4, 1970

7. Bring Me Little Water, Sylvie – Take 1

8. Three Angels

9. Tomorrow Is a Long Time – Take 1

10. Tomorrow Is a Long Time – Take 2

11. New Morning

12. Untitled 1970 Instrumental #2

June 5, 1970

13. Went to See the Gypsy

14. Sign on the Window – Stereo Mix

15. Winterlude

16. I Forgot to Remember to Forget 1

17. I Forgot to Remember to Forget 2

18. Lily of the West – Take 2

19. Father of Night – rehearsal

20. Lily of the West

August 12, 1970

21. If Not for You – Take 1

22. If Not for You – Take 2

