 Bob Dylan Performs Streaming Show Out Of Santa Monica - Noise11.com
Bob Dylan Heavens Door whiskey

Bob Dylan Heavens Door whiskey

Bob Dylan Performs Streaming Show Out Of Santa Monica

by Paul Cashmere on July 19, 2021

in News

Bob Dylan has returned to live performance for fans globally via streaming with his first show since 2019.

The one-off streaming event, titled ‘Shadow Kingdom’, saw Dylan setlist covering his predominately early years, in contrast to his usually ‘current album focused’ shows.

In some cases Dylan dug deep. The rare ‘Oh Mercy’ track ‘What Was It You Wanted’ had not been plated since 1995. Dylan had not performed the ‘John Wesley Harding’ track ‘Pledging My Time’ since 1999.

Dylan 13 track setlist featured three tracks from 1967’s ‘John Wesley Harding’ and two from ‘1965’s ‘Highway 61 Revisited’. 1971’s ‘When I Paint My Masterpiece’, while originally from The Band’s ‘Cohorts’ was also released a month later on ‘Bob Dylan’s Greatest Hits Vol II’. ‘Watching The River Flow’ also first appeared on that album.

The entire setlist was sourced from songs between 1965’s ‘Highway 61 Revisited’ and 1989’s ‘Oh Mercy’. Dylan did not take the opportunity to perform anything from his recent (and critically acclaimed) 2020 release ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’. To date Dylan has never performed anything off that album live.

Bob Dylan setlist Santa Monica, 18 July 2021

When I Paint My Masterpiece (from the Band’s Cahorts, 1971) (last played 2019)
Most Likely You Go Your Way and I’ll Go Mine (from Blonde on Blonde, 1966) (last played 2014)
Queen Jane Approximately (from Highway 61 Revisited, 1965) (last played 2013)
I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight (from John Wesley Harding, 1967) (last played 2015)
Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues (from Highway 61 Revisited, 1965) (last played 2019)
Tombstone Blues (from Highway 61 Revisited, 1965) (last played 2006)
To Be Alone With You (from Nashville Skyline, 1969) (last played 2005)
What Was It You Wanted (from Oh Mercy, 1989) (last played 1995)
Forever Young (from Planet Waves, 1974) (last played 2011)
Pledging My Time (from John Wesley Harding, 1967) (last played 1999)
The Wicked Messenger (from John Wesley Harding, 1967) (last played 2009)
Watching the River Flow (from Greatest Hits Vol 11, 1971) (last played 2014)
It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue (from Bringing It All Back Home, 1965) (last played 2019)

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

BB King Photo by Damien Loverso
B.B. King’s First Guitar Goes To Auction

B.B. King’s first guitar, the guitar B.B. King learned to play guitar on, is going to auction.

2 hours ago
Russell Morris and Rick Springfield Jack Chrome and the Darkness Waltz
Rick Springfield and Russell Morris Team Up For Jack Chrome Project

Rick Springfield and Russell Morris have been working on a new music concept called ‘Jack Chrome and the Darkness Waltz’ over the extended Covid lockdown period.

3 days ago
The Beatles
Sir Peter Jackson’s ‘Get Back’ Movie Is Taking Longer Than Lord of the Rings

When Sir Peter Jackson was given access to The Beatles’ ‘Get Back’ sessions and returned to New Zealand to reboot ‘Let It Be’ he had no idea that the project would take more time to make than his epic ‘Lord of the Rings’ movies.

6 days ago
The Who Roger Daltrey. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Pete Townshend Suggests The Who Recording Era Is Over

Pete Townshend isn’t sure if there'll be another album by The Who because of the “old fashioned way that they work”.

July 11, 2021
Jim Morrison
Jim Morrison Documentary In The Making

Gunpowder & Sky (69: The Saga of Danny Hernandez, Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything), a fast-growing indie studio, along with JAM Inc., managers of the Jim Morrison Estate, and Jeff Pollack, announced today that together with the Jim Morrison estate, they will bring the poetry and artistry of The Doors’ frontman to life in a new documentary.

July 11, 2021
David Crosby, A Day On The Green, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
David Crosby Reveals How Joni Mitchell Dumped Him In A Song

Joni Mitchell dumped David Crosby in 1969 in the lyrics to a song.

July 7, 2021
The Seekers, Photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Seekers Start Planning What A 60 Year Anniversary Will Look Like

2022 will mark the 60th anniversary of The Seekers. Keith Potger, Athol Guy, Bruce Woodley and Judith Durham are all still with us and all still friends. As 2022 approaches, the four members of the iconic Australia group are now considering how to mark their 60th.

July 6, 2021