Bob Dylan Performs Streaming Show Out Of Santa Monica - Noise11.com

Bob Dylan has returned to live performance for fans globally via streaming with his first show since 2019.

The one-off streaming event, titled ‘Shadow Kingdom’, saw Dylan setlist covering his predominately early years, in contrast to his usually ‘current album focused’ shows.

In some cases Dylan dug deep. The rare ‘Oh Mercy’ track ‘What Was It You Wanted’ had not been plated since 1995. Dylan had not performed the ‘John Wesley Harding’ track ‘Pledging My Time’ since 1999.

Dylan 13 track setlist featured three tracks from 1967’s ‘John Wesley Harding’ and two from ‘1965’s ‘Highway 61 Revisited’. 1971’s ‘When I Paint My Masterpiece’, while originally from The Band’s ‘Cohorts’ was also released a month later on ‘Bob Dylan’s Greatest Hits Vol II’. ‘Watching The River Flow’ also first appeared on that album.

The entire setlist was sourced from songs between 1965’s ‘Highway 61 Revisited’ and 1989’s ‘Oh Mercy’. Dylan did not take the opportunity to perform anything from his recent (and critically acclaimed) 2020 release ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’. To date Dylan has never performed anything off that album live.

Bob Dylan setlist Santa Monica, 18 July 2021

When I Paint My Masterpiece (from the Band’s Cahorts, 1971) (last played 2019)

Most Likely You Go Your Way and I’ll Go Mine (from Blonde on Blonde, 1966) (last played 2014)

Queen Jane Approximately (from Highway 61 Revisited, 1965) (last played 2013)

I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight (from John Wesley Harding, 1967) (last played 2015)

Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues (from Highway 61 Revisited, 1965) (last played 2019)

Tombstone Blues (from Highway 61 Revisited, 1965) (last played 2006)

To Be Alone With You (from Nashville Skyline, 1969) (last played 2005)

What Was It You Wanted (from Oh Mercy, 1989) (last played 1995)

Forever Young (from Planet Waves, 1974) (last played 2011)

Pledging My Time (from John Wesley Harding, 1967) (last played 1999)

The Wicked Messenger (from John Wesley Harding, 1967) (last played 2009)

Watching the River Flow (from Greatest Hits Vol 11, 1971) (last played 2014)

It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue (from Bringing It All Back Home, 1965) (last played 2019)

