Bob Dylan To Perform Streaming Show - Noise11.com

Bob Dylan will perform his first show since December 2019 on Sunday July 18 at 2pm PT (Monday July 19 at 7am in Australia).

Fans will be able to access the show live and then watch unlimited repeats for the next two days.

The event, called ‘Shadow Kingdom’ will be the first Dylan show since 8 December 2019 when he played in Washington DC.

His last setlist was:

Things Have Changed (from Wonder Boys soundtrack, 2000)

It Ain’t Me, Babe (from Another Side of Bob Dylan, 1964)

Highway 61 Revisited (from Highway 61 Revisited, 1965)

Simple Twist of Fate (from Blood On The Tracks, 1975)

Can’t Wait (from Time Out Of Mind, 1997)

When I Paint My Masterpiece (from Bob Dylan’s Greatest Hits, Vol II)

Honest With Me (from Love and Theft, 2001)

Tryin’ to Get to Heaven (from Time Out Of Mind, 1997)

Make You Feel My Love (from Time Out Of Mind, 1997)

Pay in Blood (from Tempest, 2012)

Lenny Bruce (from Shot of Love, 1981)

Early Roman Kings (from Tempest, 2012)

Girl From the North Country (from Nashville Skyline, 1969)

Not Dark Yet (from Time Out Of Mind, 1997)

Thunder on the Mountain (from Modern Times, 2006)

Soon After Midnight (from Tempest, 2012)

Gotta Serve Somebody (from Slow Train Coming, 1979)

Encore:

Ballad of a Thin Man (from Highway 61 Revisited, 1965)

It Takes a Lot to Laugh, It Takes a Train to Cry (from Highway 61 Revisited, 1965)

Bob Dylan is yet to perform live any songs from his last album ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’. The album was recorded just as covid it across January and February 2020 and released on 19 June, 2020.

