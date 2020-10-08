 Boy George Took A Pay Cut To Stay On The Voice - Noise11.com
Boy George Took A Pay Cut To Stay On The Voice

by Music-News.com on October 9, 2020

in News

Boy George apparently agreed to a pay cut from Australia’s Channel Nine in order to secure a spot on the coaching panel of The Voice Australia.

The show is in the midst of a shake-up after Channel Seven purchased the rights to the franchise, with plans for a more “cost-effective” show reportedly involving replacing current coaches George, Kelly Rowland, Delta Goodrem and Guy Sebastian with less expensive talent.

Amid reports singer-songwriter Tones and I and Aussie singer Ricki-Lee Coulter are set to join the show, the Culture Club frontman tweeted that he’d “kindly” agreed to a pay cut in order to secure a spot on the coaching panel in 2021.

However, he suggests that agreement was nixed when Seven purchased the rights to the franchise in August and the show switched networks.

“Truth is, I kindly took a pay cut from @TheVoiceAU because of the corona. I am also decent, and they agreed to have me next season,” the British singer tweeted.

“If I had known they would swap networks I still would have taken a financial hit because I’m decent and I never burn bridges!”

George did not confirm if he’ll be returning to the franchise. He previously slammed reports he’d been “dumped” from the show in favour of “cheaper” coach, New Zealand singer Lorde.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

