Boy George Took A Pay Cut To Stay On The Voice

Boy George apparently agreed to a pay cut from Australia’s Channel Nine in order to secure a spot on the coaching panel of The Voice Australia.

The show is in the midst of a shake-up after Channel Seven purchased the rights to the franchise, with plans for a more “cost-effective” show reportedly involving replacing current coaches George, Kelly Rowland, Delta Goodrem and Guy Sebastian with less expensive talent.

Amid reports singer-songwriter Tones and I and Aussie singer Ricki-Lee Coulter are set to join the show, the Culture Club frontman tweeted that he’d “kindly” agreed to a pay cut in order to secure a spot on the coaching panel in 2021.

However, he suggests that agreement was nixed when Seven purchased the rights to the franchise in August and the show switched networks.

“Truth is, I kindly took a pay cut from @TheVoiceAU because of the corona. I am also decent, and they agreed to have me next season,” the British singer tweeted.

“If I had known they would swap networks I still would have taken a financial hit because I’m decent and I never burn bridges!”

George did not confirm if he’ll be returning to the franchise. He previously slammed reports he’d been “dumped” from the show in favour of “cheaper” coach, New Zealand singer Lorde.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments