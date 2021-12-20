 Brian Cadd Digs Into The Legacy For Final Melbourne Show Of 2021 - Noise11.com
Brian Cadd at Memo Music Hall Melbourne - photo by Peter Walsh son of Peter Walsh

Brian Cadd at Memo Music Hall Melbourne - photo by Peter Walsh son of Peter Walsh

Brian Cadd Digs Into The Legacy For Final Melbourne Show Of 2021

by Paul Cashmere on December 20, 2021

in News

Brian Cadd fans who attended his last Melbourne concert of 2021 were treated to some rarely played early hits.

Cadd has always delivered a hit-driven setlist but Friday night’s show went a little deeper. His first success came from a group called The Groop. The Groop scored their first major hit with ‘Woman You’re Breaking Me’ (no 6, 1967) and ‘Such A Lovely Way’ (no 13, 1969).

Brian’s 1973 solo hit ‘Every Mother’s Son’ also made an appearance. The song was originally a single, later added to the ‘Brian Cadd’ album.

The Brian Cadd show delivered a 52 year history from that first Groop hit through to the recent ‘Silver City’ album with the title track of the 2019 album the update of the 1972 original version.

Brain was due to play three more dates this week with Russell Morris in New South Wales. Those shows have now been cancelled due to difficulties with current state covid rules.

So the Brian Cadd show at Memo Music Hall in Melbourne Friday was Brian’s last show on 2021. He shall return on 17 January in Tamworth. Stay up to date with his live events here.

Eye of the Hurricane (from Silver City, 2019)
Let Go (from Moonshine, 1974)
Such A Lovely Way/Woman You’re Breaking Me (singles for The Groop, 1969, 1967)
Arkansas Grass (from Axiom, Fool’s Gold, 1969)
My Baby’s Gone (from Axiom, If Only, 1970)
Slow Walk (from Silver City, 2019)
Silver City Birthday Celebration Day (from Brian Cadd, 1972)
Every Mother’s Son (from Brian Cadd, 1972)
Alvin Purple (hit single, 1973)
Everybody’s Leaving (from Silver City, 2019)
Don’t You Know Its Magic (Cadd song, a single for John Farnham, 1972)
A Little Ray Of Sunshine (from Axiom, Fool’s Gold, 1969)
Ginger Man (from Brian Cadd, 1972)

Your Mama Don’t Dance (single for The Bootleg Family, 1973)
Medley: Honky Tonk Women/Gloria/Walking The Dog/Satisfaction (Stones, Van Morrison medley. Honky Tonk Woman was the b-side of You Mama Don’t Dance for The Bootleg Family)

