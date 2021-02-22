Brian Cadd Has A New Covid Song And He Will Be Performing It Live - Noise11.com

While Brian Cadd has been locked away at his home in Woodstock, New York a new song was created … a Covid song.

After two weeks in quarantine ahead of his Australian tour Brian has decided to debut the new song for his Australian audiences on this current tour.

Brian Cadd tells Noise11.com, “There is one brand new song, it will be the first song on my new EP which will be out later this year. It is my Covid song. Everyone has to have a Covid song and I wrote one. It is positive in a negative way. It is a fun thing to do so we are going to include it”.

In the darkness of 2020, Brian took a positive approach to his new song. “It is really a celebration that even in the darkest time we all got to the point that the thing that got us though were the people in our lives,” he said. Even though we couldn’t hug them or touch them we could Zoom with them on a regular basis. I’ve got five granddaughters all over the world. I’ve lived on Zoom for the whole year. Every time I got off one of those calls I felt so much exalted, great! The idea of the song is to celebrate those shiny moments that happen between the dark bits”.

The song celebrating after Covid comes shortly after a song celebrating the lives of people we lost. On Brian’s recent album ‘Silver City’ he had a beautiful song honoring those we recently lost, ‘Everybody’s Leaving’. “‘Everybody’s Leaving’ was a celebration of what we leave behind. Recently I lost my 96-year old mum. Immediately all of these great stories came into my head about all of the fun times that we had, the things she could do and the things that she stood for. In a way that got me over the negative part of it because I realised that I will always have all of those memories. In a way it is a positive statement”.

Brian Cadd will perform his own shows in Melbourne 26-28 February before Russell Morris joins him for dates across March. Then in May Brian will tour Australia with Kate Ceberano, Wendy Matthews, Joe Camilleri, Deborah Conway, John Paul Young, Leo Sayer and Vika and Linda Bull for the APIA tour.

https://briancadd.com/live

