 Brian Cadd Has A New Covid Song And He Will Be Performing It Live - Noise11.com
Brian Cadd APIA Good Times Tour 2015

Brian Cadd APIA Good Times Tour 2015 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Brian Cadd Has A New Covid Song And He Will Be Performing It Live

by Paul Cashmere on February 22, 2021

in News

While Brian Cadd has been locked away at his home in Woodstock, New York a new song was created … a Covid song.

After two weeks in quarantine ahead of his Australian tour Brian has decided to debut the new song for his Australian audiences on this current tour.

Brian Cadd tells Noise11.com, “There is one brand new song, it will be the first song on my new EP which will be out later this year. It is my Covid song. Everyone has to have a Covid song and I wrote one. It is positive in a negative way. It is a fun thing to do so we are going to include it”.

In the darkness of 2020, Brian took a positive approach to his new song. “It is really a celebration that even in the darkest time we all got to the point that the thing that got us though were the people in our lives,” he said. Even though we couldn’t hug them or touch them we could Zoom with them on a regular basis. I’ve got five granddaughters all over the world. I’ve lived on Zoom for the whole year. Every time I got off one of those calls I felt so much exalted, great! The idea of the song is to celebrate those shiny moments that happen between the dark bits”.

The song celebrating after Covid comes shortly after a song celebrating the lives of people we lost. On Brian’s recent album ‘Silver City’ he had a beautiful song honoring those we recently lost, ‘Everybody’s Leaving’. “‘Everybody’s Leaving’ was a celebration of what we leave behind. Recently I lost my 96-year old mum. Immediately all of these great stories came into my head about all of the fun times that we had, the things she could do and the things that she stood for. In a way that got me over the negative part of it because I realised that I will always have all of those memories. In a way it is a positive statement”.

Brian Cadd will perform his own shows in Melbourne 26-28 February before Russell Morris joins him for dates across March. Then in May Brian will tour Australia with Kate Ceberano, Wendy Matthews, Joe Camilleri, Deborah Conway, John Paul Young, Leo Sayer and Vika and Linda Bull for the APIA tour.

https://briancadd.com/live

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

The Black Sorrows One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Pure Gold Live. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Kate Ceberano Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens Jon Stevens Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

John Mayall photo by Ros O'Gorman
John Mayall and the Eric Clapton Connection

John Mayall recruited the then unknown Eric Clapton to join his influential group John Mayall & the Bluesbreakers in 1965.

11 hours ago
Mike Love, The Beach Boys Rod Laver Arena 2012. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Irving Azoff Buys Up The Beach Boys

The Beach Boys have landed a deal with music mogul Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists Group, which means the company owns their entire brand, including their master recordings, the rights to their band name and a share of their publishing rights and memorabilia.

1 day ago
Jimmy Webb performs at the Recital Centre in Melbourne on Tuesday 27 June 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Jimmy Webb Updates ‘Galveston’ Lyrics After Texas Cold Snap

Songwriting legend Jimmy Webb has updated his classic ‘Galveston’ following a cold snap today which plunged the Texas city into sub-zero temperatures and covered Galveston beach in snow.

February 16, 2021
The Who Roger Daltrey. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Who Cancel 2021 Plans

The Who were due to play 10 dates next month but have scrapped their plans due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

February 16, 2021
Steve Hackett
Steve Hackett Creates A Musical Diary

Former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett described his newest record, 'Under a Mediterranean Sky', as a "travelogue", and has revealed the inspirations behind his music.

February 15, 2021
Chick Corea
Jazz Legend Chick Corea Dead At 79

One of the world’s great jazz musicians Chick Corea has died from cancer at the age of 79.

February 12, 2021
Zappa movie
There Is A Frank Zappa and Jimi Hendrix Tape But The Zappa’s Can’t Find It

One of the buried treasures in the Frank Zappa vault is a recording of Zappa with Jimi Hendrix. The bad news is no-one knows where it is.

February 11, 2021