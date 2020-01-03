Brother of Nick Gordon Defends Him After Drug Overdose Death

The brother of Bobbi Kristina Brown’s former boyfriend Nick Gordon has defended him over “twisted” reports following his death from a reported drug overdose on New Year’s Day.

According to Britain’s Daily Mail newspaper, Gordon suffered a series of heart attacks on Wednesday and was admitted to the intensive care unit at Altamonte Springs Hospital in Florida, where he was later pronounced dead. He was 30 years old.

Gordon’s younger brother, Jack Walker, Jr., announced his sibling’s passing on his Facebook page and, speaking to Entertainment Tonight the following day, he opened up on the heartbreaking loss.

“That’s my older brother. When people see me, they see Nick,” he said. “Everything that he’s taught me, I’m going to live through. I’m going to make sure I take it and I use it. And I’m going to make sure everything that he wanted me to do, I’m going to do it.”

Despite reports of drug abuse, Walker insisted his brother seemed “normal” just hours before he was pronounced dead, explaining: “I spoke to him six hours before he passed.

“He was in a normal state of mind. Nick was fine, he was cool, like anybody else would be on New Year’s, honestly… He called me on the phone and I was working. I was busy, so I told him I would call when I got off. It wasn’t really like he was messed up or anything like that.”

He went on to confess he hopes people will look past “judgment” and see his brother in the same way he did – as “a great person.”

“Nick was doing so good,” he said of his sibling’s struggles with drug addiction. “Nick was not how people are portraying him to be at all. Nick is not like that… People got everything all twisted. Everything’s so twisted, with the media and how they perceive my brother.”

Gordon was dating Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown’s daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, at the time of her drug overdose in January 2015. He was sued for wrongful death by Bobbi Kristina’s father and her estate executor, who accused him of giving her a “toxic cocktail” of substances.

He maintained his innocence, but in 2016, he was found civilly liable for Bobbi Kristina’s death, and was ordered to hand over $36 million (£27 million) in damages.

