By The C Locks In Perth and Adelaide for 2022 - Noise11.com

By The C has even more dates added for 2022. Adelaide and Perth will be treated to Jimmy Barnes, Mondo Rock, Jon Stevens, Diesel, Vanessa Amorosi and 1927.
BY THE C
GLENELG BEACH, ADELAIDE
Saturday 19th March 2022
BY THE C
HILLARYS BEACH PARK, PERTH
Sunday 20th March 2022
Tickets on sale Saturday 27th November at 10.00am
Tickets are available at:
www.ticketmaster.com.au
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook