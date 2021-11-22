By The C Locks In Perth and Adelaide for 2022 - Noise11.com

By The C has even more dates added for 2022. Adelaide and Perth will be treated to Jimmy Barnes, Mondo Rock, Jon Stevens, Diesel, Vanessa Amorosi and 1927.

BY THE C

GLENELG BEACH, ADELAIDE

Saturday 19th March 2022

BY THE C

HILLARYS BEACH PARK, PERTH

Sunday 20th March 2022

Tickets on sale Saturday 27th November at 10.00am

Tickets are available at:

www.ticketmaster.com.au

