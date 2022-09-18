 Duane McDonald’s New Concert Series Legends On The Lawn Announced For Bribie Island - Noise11.com
One Electric Day at Werribee Mansion on Sunday 27 November 2016 with Russell Morris, Icehouse, James Reyne, Jimmy Barnes.

Jimmy Barnes Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Duane McDonald’s New Concert Series Legends On The Lawn Announced For Bribie Island

by Paul Cashmere on September 18, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

Duane McDonald’s latest music festival Legend On The Lawn has a date on Queensland’s Bribie Island.

Jimmy Barnes will headline Legends on the Lawn at Bribie Island with a line-up also featuring The Living End, Jon Stevens, Baby Animals, Richard Clapton and 1927.

The first Legends of the Lawn was a huge it in Mackay in August with Jimmy, Jon and The Living End joined by Vika & Linda, Vanessa Amorosi, Busby Marou and Christine Anu. The 27 August show was the make-up date for the original May date that was postponed with Jimmy tested positive to Covid.

Tickets for Legends On The Lawn go on sale at 9am AEST Wednesday 21st September through Ticketmaster.

Saturday 10th December 2022 | Gates 1.00pm
LEGENDS ON THE LAWN

Sandstone Point Hotel www.ticketmaster.com.au | www.legendsonthelawn.com.au

