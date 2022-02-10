Carole King Turns 80 - Noise11.com

Happy Birthday to the legend Carole King. Carole has just turned 80.

Carole King is one of the greatest songwriters of all-time. Her biggest album ‘Tapestry’ sold over 13 million copies in the USA and went 8x platinum in Australia with songs penned by Carole ‘(You Make Me Feel Like A) Natural Woman’, ‘I Feel The Earth Move’, ‘You’ve Got A Friend’ and ‘Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow’.

To this day ‘Tapestry’ holds the record for Most Consecutive Weeks at Number One for a Female Solo Artist.

When Carole was awarded the Kennedy Honors, Aretha Franklin performed her version of Carole’s classic for Carole in front of the Obamas.

Neil Sedaka wrote his hit ‘Oh Carol’ about Carole King. The two had dated at school.

In 1959, Carole recorded a retort to Neil called ‘Oh Neil’.

Carole’s ‘Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow’ was first a number one hit for the Shirelles in 1960. Carole wrote it when she was 18.

The songs of Carole King were recorded by The Beatles (Chains), The Monkees (Pleasant Valley Sunday), The Drifters (Up On The Roof) and Kylie Minogue )The Loco-Motion).

Carole King’s last album was the Christmas record ‘A Holiday Carole’ in 2011. Her last album of new and original songs was ‘Love Makes The World’ in 2001.

