 Charlie Watts Book Tops Best Seller List - Noise11.com
Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman

Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman

Charlie Watts Book Tops Best Seller List

by Paul Cashmere on August 31, 2021

in News

A book about Charlie Watts, only released one-month ago, has become a best seller following the death of the Rolling Stones drummer last week.

‘Sympathy For The Drummer: Why Charlie Watts Matters’ by Mike Edison was published on 1 August 2021.

According to the publisher, Edison’s book follows the career of Watts …

Across five decades, Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has had the best seat in the house. Charlie Watts, the anti-rock star—an urbane jazz fan with a dry wit and little taste for the limelight—was witness to the most savage years in rock history, and emerged a hero, a warrior poet. With his easy swing and often loping, uneven fills, he found nuance in a music that often had little room for it, and along with his greatest ally, Keith Richards, he gave the Stones their swaggering beat. While others battled their drums, Charlie played his modest kit with finesse and humility, and yet his relentless grooves on the nastiest hard-rock numbers of the era (“Gimme Shelter,” “Street Fighting Man,” “Brown Sugar,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” etc.) delivered a dangerous authenticity to a band that on their best nights should have been put in jail.

Watts passed away on 24 August 2021 at age 80. Only weeks earlier he had stepped down from the upcoming Rolling Stones No Filter tour. The tour will still go ahead with drummer Steve Jordan.

Further reading: The Rolling Stones pay tribute to Charlie Watts.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Lou Reed, sxsw 2008, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Trailer For Todd Haynes ‘The Velvet Underground: A Documentary’ Premieres

A trailer for Todd Haynes Velvet Underground documentary has been unveiled ahead of the premiere on Apple TV+ on 15 October.

56 mins ago
Lady Gaga Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Lady Gaga To Release ‘Chromatica’ Remix Album

Lady Gaga has recruited Charli XCX, LSDXOXO and Bree Runway for a reinvention of her 2020 album ‘Chromatica’.

1 hour ago
The Beatles Love
The Beatles ‘Love’ Returns To Vegas

The Beatles’ Cirque du Soleil theatre show ‘Love’ has reopened in Las Vegas after being shut doing the Covid-19 pandemic.

1 day ago
Charlie Watts, The Rolling Stones (photo by Ros O'Gorman)
The Rolling Stones Pay Tribute To Charlie Watts

The Rolling Stones has premiered a tribute to Charlie Watts on their social media platforms.

1 day ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros O'Gorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
Fact Check: Did Charlie Watts Say To Mick Jagger ‘You’re My Fucking Singer’?

Since the death of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts this week there have been lots of stories, lots of anecdotes and lots of folklore and sometimes it’s a bit hard to sort the truth from the fiction.

3 days ago
Eric Clapton image by Ros O'Gorman
Eric Clapton Puts His Anti-Vaxxer Conspiracy Theories To Music

Anti-vaxxer Eric Clapton has given us a conspiracy theory you can dance to. ‘This Has Gotta Stop’ is his latest rant put to music.

3 days ago
Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Rolling Stones North American Tour To Continue As Planned

The Rolling Stones upcoming North American dates on the No Filter tour will proceed despite the passing of drummer Charlie Watts this week.

3 days ago