Charlie Watts Turns 80 - Noise11.com

The Rolling Stones legendary drummer Charlie Watts has reached the landmark age of 80.

Charles Robert Watts was born in London on 2 June 1941. In 1961 he met Alexis Korner and joined Blues Incorporated. In 1962 he met Brian Jones, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards and in January 1963 joined The Rolling Stones, which has been his job ever since.

Outside the Stones Charlie has a love of jazz. He has released 10 jazz albums between 1986 and 2010.

Some fun facts about Charlie:

In 1964 he married his girlfriend Shirley. They are still together and have now been married for 57 years.

Charlie and Shirley Watts live on a farm in Devon and breed Arabian horses.

Charlie is a graphic designer by trade and has designed many Stones stage sets including A Bigger Bang, Lick, Bridges to Babylon tour and Steel Wheels/Urban Wheels.

