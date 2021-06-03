 Charlie Watts Turns 80 - Noise11.com
Charlie Watts, The Rolling Stones (photo by Ros O'Gorman)

Charlie Watts, The Rolling Stones (photo by Ros O'Gorman)

Charlie Watts Turns 80

by Paul Cashmere on June 3, 2021

in News

The Rolling Stones legendary drummer Charlie Watts has reached the landmark age of 80.

Charles Robert Watts was born in London on 2 June 1941. In 1961 he met Alexis Korner and joined Blues Incorporated. In 1962 he met Brian Jones, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards and in January 1963 joined The Rolling Stones, which has been his job ever since.

Outside the Stones Charlie has a love of jazz. He has released 10 jazz albums between 1986 and 2010.

Some fun facts about Charlie:

In 1964 he married his girlfriend Shirley. They are still together and have now been married for 57 years.

Charlie and Shirley Watts live on a farm in Devon and breed Arabian horses.

Charlie is a graphic designer by trade and has designed many Stones stage sets including A Bigger Bang, Lick, Bridges to Babylon tour and Steel Wheels/Urban Wheels.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Brian Cadd APIA Good Times Tour 2015
Apia Good Times Rescheduled To August

Apia Good Times has rescheduled dates to August following the latest lockdowns in Victoria.

6 seconds ago
Don Powell Band
Don Powell Gathers His Famous Friends For An All-Star ‘Let There Be Drums’

Slade’s Don Powell has gathers up around 20 of his drumming mates for a new charity song to raise funds for out of work musicians and crew sidelined by the pandemic.

1 hour ago
The Who Tommy, Noise11, Photo
Victorian Opera To Present All-New Production of Pete Townshend’s ‘Tommy’

The Victorian Opera will present Pete Townshend and The Who’s classic rock opera ‘Tommy’ in August in Melbourne.

4 hours ago
Zoot
Zoot Reschedule Tour To 2022

Zoot’s Australian tour has been postponed yet again. This time into 2022.

5 hours ago
Leo Sayer photo by Ros OGorman
Apia Good Times Shows In NSW, ACT and Victoria Postponed Further

All upcoming shows for the Apia Good Times tour in New South Wales, Australian Capital Territory and Victoria have been postponed. Tasmanian dates remain as is.

1 day ago
The Atlantics Flight of the Surf Guitar
The Atlantics To Reissue 1999’s ‘Flight of the Surf Guitar’ album

The Atlantics’ 1999 classic album ‘Flight of the Surf Guitar’ is making a comeback.

3 days ago
Brian Cadd, Ros O'Gorman, Photo, Noise11
Brian Cadd Is Planning A Show On His Own

Brian Cadd has sprung a surprise stand-alone show for Memo Music Hall in June.

3 days ago