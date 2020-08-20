Chris Hillman To Release His Memoir

Chris Hillman, a one-time member of The Byrds with David Crosby and The Flying Burrito Brothers with Gram Parsons, is about to publish his memoir ‘Time Between: My Life as a Byrd, Burrito and Beyond’.
Hillman was a member of Stephen Stills’ Manassas and the trio Souther-Hillman-Furay with JD Souther and Richie Furay.
Of his story Hillman says, “I’ve had a great life,” says Hillman. “And it’s not over — we’re not done.”
Dwight Yoakham, who cites him as an influence, wrote the foreward. “Without Chris Hillman acting as the connective tissue between West Coast country music traditions and the rock ’n’ roll generation, from Buck Owens to the Byrds, there would be no modern country music,” he said.
In 2018 Chris went on tour with Roger McGuinn and Marty Stuart. Fellow Byrd Roger McGuinn said, “This book brought back a lot of great memories, the humorous origins of the Byrds and subsequent adventures.”
Chris said, “I never thought about the money, the future, or chasing down stardom,” he writes. “It was always all about the music.”
Chris Hillman’s memoir, ‘Time Between: My Life as a Byrd, Burrito and Beyond,’ is coming from BMG Books on Nov. 17th.
