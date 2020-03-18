 Ciara and Russell Wilson Donate A Million Meals To Foodbank - Noise11.com
Ciara and Russell Wilson Donate A Million Meals To Foodbank

by Music-News.com on March 19, 2020

in News

Ciara and Russell Wilson plan to “make a difference” to those in need during the coronavirus pandemic by teaming up with Seattle Food LifeLine and urged others to follow their lead.

The 31-year-old NFL player said in a video shared to the couple’s social media pages: “This worldwide pandemic coronavirus is changing the world second by second, minute by minute.

“People are losing loved ones. The elderly and the young. The people in between. You think about people losing jobs — even in Seattle.

“What we’ve decided to do is partner up with our local food bank in Seattle, Seattle Food LifeLine, and we’re gonna donate a million meals and hopefully make a difference.”

Ciara, 34, added: We want to encourage everyone out there to join us in whatever way that you can, big or small. Everything makes a difference. Everything that we do together makes a difference. Together, we will conquer this tough time we are going through.”

Russell echoed: “We will.”

The ‘Level Up’ singer – who has five-year-old son Future Zahir with former partner Future, two-year-old daughter Sienna with Russell and is pregnant – went on to encourage their followers to continue practicing “social distancing”.

She said: “We have faith, we want to encourage everyone out there to keep the faith and practice social distancing.”
Russell added: “That’s super important.”

Ciara concluded: “Praying for everyone out there.”

Their offer comes after Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively announced earlier this week they would donate $1 million to two organisations representing food banks across the United States and Canada.

The ‘Deadpool’ star wrote on Instagram: “Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and love income families.

“Blake and I are donating $1 million to be split between FEEDING AMERICA and FOOD BANKS CANADA.

“If you can give, these orgs need out help. Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who’s isolated and might need connection.”

music-news.com

