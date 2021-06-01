Coachella and Stagecoach Scrapped For 2021 - Noise11.com

The brains behind California’s Coachella and Stagecoach festivals has promised fans both events will be back in 2022 after officially scrapping a late 2021 comeback.

Goldenvoice president Paul Tollett was forced to scrap both events in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and now, he has abandoned plans to stage a mini-Coachella later this year, revealing his Indio festivals will be back in April 2022.

“We look forward to being in the desert next April with all of our friends,” Tollett said in a statement.

Coachella is scheduled for 15-17 April and 22-24 April, while Stagecoach will hit the same polo grounds site for the weekend beginning 29 April.

Line-ups have not yet been released, but Travis Scott, Frank Ocean, and Rage Against the Machine were scheduled to headline the 2020 and rescheduled 2021 Coachella festivals.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments