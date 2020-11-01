 Connery, Sean Connery Dies At Aged 90 - Noise11.com
Connery, Sean Connery Dies At Aged 90

by Paul Cashmere on November 1, 2020

in News

Sir Sean Connery, the first actor to play James Bond in film, has died at age 90.

Connery was 31 years old when he was cast as James Bond, a role initially given to Cary Grant and then withdrawn after Grant would not commit to a series of films.

Sean Connery was James Bond for the movies ‘Dr No’ (1962), ‘From Russia With Love’ (1963), ‘Goldfinger’ (1964), ‘Thunderball’ (1965), ‘You Only Live Twice’ (1967) and then after handing the role to George Lazenby for ‘On Her Majesties Secret Service’ returned as Bond for his final Eon Productions produced Bond film ‘Diamonds Are Forever’ in 1971. He reprised the character for 1983’s ‘Never Say Never Again’ which was independent of Eon and not part of the Bond franchise.

Sir Connery is equally loved for his role as Indiana Jones’ father in 1989’s ‘Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade’. One of his cheesiest roles was Russian Captain Marko Ramius in 1990’s ‘The Hunt For Red October’ where he played the entire role as a Russian in his Scottish accent.

Sean Connery’s son Jason confirmed his father “had been ill for some time”.

Sean Connery died in his sleep at his home in the Bahamas.

