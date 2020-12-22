Country Star K.T. Oslin Dies Aged 79 After Covid Diagnosis - Noise11.com

Country singer K.T. Oslin has died at the age of 79.

K.T. had a string of hits on the US country chart. Her first Top 10 was ‘80’s Ladies’ in 1987.

She went on to have four no 1 Country hits in America with ‘Do Ya’, ‘I’ll Always Come Back’, ‘Hold Me’ and ‘Come Next Monday’.

Since 1995 K.T. Oslin has had health issues, firstly undergoing coronary artery bypass surgery in 1995 and being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2015.

K.T. Oslin was diagnosed with Covid-19 a week before her death. She is a three times Grammy Award winner and had starred in multiple Broadway productions including ‘West Side Story’ and ‘Hello Dolly’.

