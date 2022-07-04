 Crosby Still & Nash Return To Spotify - Noise11.com
Crosby, Stills & Nash - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Crosby Still & Nash Return To Spotify

by Paul Cashmere on July 5, 2022

in News

Crosby, Stills Nash back catalogue has returned to Spotify.

CS&N removed their music from the popular streaming service six months ago in protest over their continued professional relationship with Joe Rogan after he faced multiple allegations of spreading COVID-19 misinformation on his popular podcast ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’.

CS&N’s removal of their songs came after Neil Young demanded Spotify take down his music due to their exclusive distribution deal with the xx-year-old comic – which is worth an reported $200 million – and was followed by other iconic artists, such as Joni Mitchell.

Fans noticed that their songs were back over the weekend and asked member David Crosby – who along with Stephen Stills and Graham Nash make up the band – why it reappeared.

Crosby replied: “I don’t own it now and the people who do are in business to make money.”

In March 2021, David’s music was purchased by the Iconic Artist Group – including the publishing and recording rights to his solo work, his songs with the Byrds, Crosby Nash, Stills Nash and Crosby, Stills Nash – owned by Irving Azoff.

In May, David announced that he was no longer touring due to being “too old”.

He said: “I’m too old to do it anymore. I don’t have the stamina; I don’t have the strength.”

David also explained he sold his masters because he had “zero” other choices.

He said: “Spotify doesn’t pay us. I had two ways of making a living, touring and records. Spotify comes along, and I don’t get paid for records anymore,” he said. “That’s half my income, OK? So I think, well, I should be grateful that I can still play live and pay the rent and take care of my family. And then along comes COVID and I can’t play live. The reason I sold my collection is that I didn’t have any other option. None. Zero.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

