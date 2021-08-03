Darren Hayes Turns Down A Shitload of Bucks From Ad Agency - Noise11.com

Savage Garden’s Darren Hayes has walked away from a commercial “lotto win” after being approached by an advertising agency wanting to fuck with his classic ‘Truly Madly Deeply’.

Hayes wrote the song with Daniel Jones around 1996 when he was recording the debut album for Savage Garden in Sydney. The song is about being separated from loved ones.

Some fuck-knuckle in an advertising agency thought it would be appropriate to change

“I’ll be your dream, I’ll be your wish, I’ll be your fantasy

I’ll be your hope, I’ll be your love, be everything that you need

I love you more with every breath truly, madly, deeply do”

To

“I’ll bring you Greek, I’ll bring you French, I’ll bring you Japanese

I’ll bring you Thai, Steak from the Pub, bring you all the food you need.

Close to the door with every step, I’ll be outside holding your food”

Hayes had a short message for the fans, “If you knew how much money I turn down and how hard I fight to protect your high school memories…”

‘Truly Madly Deeply’ was a number one hit in the USA and Australia in 1997. It featured in the ‘Savage Garden’ album on 1997. That reached no 1 in Australia, no 2 in the UK and no 3 in the USA.

Savage Garden only made two albums before breaking up. ‘Savage Garden’ sold 7 million in the USA. ‘Affirmation’ (1999) sold 3 million in America.

