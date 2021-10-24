Dave Clarke Five’s US Debut ‘Glad All Over’ Is Back Again - Noise11.com

A piece of British Invasion history is about to be reissued with Dave Clark Five’s American debut ‘Glad All Over’ being allocated a limited-edition white vinyl release.

‘Glad All Over’ 2021 has been remastered from the original tapes by Dave Clark himself at Abbey Road studios, London.

‘Glad All Over’ had three big hits. The last, ‘Bits and Pieces’ is name-checked as a featured song on the album cover but wasn’t released as a single until two months after the album release.

Dave Clark 5 – Bits and Pieces (no 2, UK, no 1 Canada, no 3 Australia)

Dave Clark 5 – Glad All Over (no 1 UK, no 2 Canada, no 3 Australia)

Dave Clark 5 – Do You Love Me (no 30, UK)

‘Glad All Over’ would become a hit all over again in Australia 11 years later in 1975 for Hush.

Pet Shop Boys also had a crack at it in 2010, releasing it as the B-side to ‘Together’.

From BMG Records:

Formed in the early 1960s, five working class lads from Tottenham, North London came together to become The Dave Clark Five (The DC5). A group that would not only change and shape the course of popular music forever, but also sell over a hundred million records along the way. Founded by one of the UK’s most prolific and celebrated musicians, songwriters and producers Dave Clark, the 5-piece consisted of Clark (drums), Mike Smith (vocals, keyboard), Lenny Davidson (guitar), Denis Payton (saxophone), and Rick Huxley (bass).

Recognised as the band that spearheaded the British invasion of the US, they became the first UK band to tour there and scored a record-breaking fifteen consecutive Top Twenty hits within a two year period, that’s more than the Stones, more than the Beach Boys, more than the Supremes, more than any other group or artist in the world save The Beatles. They also appeared on America’s iconic ‘Ed Sullivan Show’ a staggering 18 times more than other UK act with over 70 million viewers each week. Their legacy and contribution to music was further cemented when they were inducted into The American Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in March 2008. Academy Award Winning actor, Tom Hanks inducted them, with other music legends paying tribute to the band.

‘Glad All Over’ is coming 26 November.

TRACK LISTING

Side A

1. Glad All Over

2. All Of The Time

3. Crying Over You

4. Stay

5. Chaquita

6. Do You Love Me

Side B

1. Bits and Pieces

2. I Know You

3. 3406

4. Time

5. Who Do You Think You’re Talking To

