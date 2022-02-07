Dave Graney And Clare Moore Show Everything Is Funny On Tour - Noise11.com

Dave Graney and Clare Moore will hit the road for ‘Everything Is Funny’ dates for 2022 with Queensland getting the first show this week.
‘Everything Is Funny’ was recorded during the pandemic lockdown but not because of if. “I don’t need a pandemical lockdown to happen to write some songs. Same way I never read any ”war poets”. If they need a war to write something it’s not really worth it!”, Dave says.
The album was released late 2021.
1 Everything Was Funny 2:46
2 Wilco Got No Wilco 4:05
3 The Anita Effect 4:30
4 I Knew The Wild Angels 4:21
5 I Was No Captain 4:33
6 Diaghelev and Nijinsky 5:30
7 Everyday It’s The Blues, Period. 7:43
8 Where Did You Glom Your Glimmer? 4:40
9 Ronnie Loves To Hear People Talk 6:07
10 The Ballroom Blitzed 4:19
11 Beckett and Tubbs 4:58
12 The Smoking Years 4:22
13 A Little Water On My Bird 3:43
Dave Graney and Clare Moore have dates up and down the East Coast of Australia from this weekend. All is revealed here https://www.davegraney.com
EVERYTHING WAS FUNNY
Friday 11 February 2022 Dust Temple
Currumbin, QLD 54 Currumbin Creek Rd, Currumbin Waters / QLD
Saturday 12 February 2022 The Citadel
Murwillumbah,21 Queen St, Murwillumbah NSW
Sunday 13 February 2022 The Eltham Hotel NSW
Eltham, NSW 441 Eltham Rd Eltham NSW (Lismore)
Saturday 19 February 2022 Grand Ballroom, Palais Royale
Katoomba, NSW
Sunday 20 February 2022 Smith’s Alternative
Canberra, ACT
Sunday 27 February 2022 Northcote Social Club
Northcote, VIC
Friday 01 April 2022 The Barwon Club Hotel
Geelong, VIC
Friday 22 April 2022 Volta Arts & Culture
Ballarat, VIC
