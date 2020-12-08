 David Crosby Is Selling His Catalogue Too - Noise11.com
by Paul Cashmere on December 8, 2020

in News

After the news that Bob Dylan has sold his entire publishing catalogue to Universal Music Publishing now David Crosby has announced he is in the process of doing the same.

Crosby says, “streaming stole my record money” and that he has “a family and a mortgage” to take care of. 

As a member of The Byrds, David Crosby co-wrote ‘Eight Miles High’. With Crosby, Stills, Nash (& Young) David wrote ‘Guinnevere’, ‘Long Time Gone’, ‘Almost Cut My Hair’ and co-wrote ‘Wooden Ships’ and ‘Shadow Captain’, all of which have been performed hundreds of times over the decades. However, Crosby has always taken a back seat to the songs of Neil Young and Graham Nash who wrote the bulk of the CSNY material. Crosby’s solo album have been infrequent and less successful that Stills, Nash and Young’s solo works.

Dylan doesn’t have the financial constraints of David Crosby so the news of the Dylan sale today did come as a surprise. 

Bob Dylan Sells Out To Universal Music

At a reported sale price of $300 million, Universal Music Publishing will need to sell Bob’s works to as many advertisers as possible to recoup the sale. Not that Dylan will be pissed off with that, he has already prostituted his work to Pepsi, Chrysler and Victoria’s Secret over the years and recently launched his own brand of bourdon.

