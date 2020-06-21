David Crosby Pleads With Neil Young To “Forgive Me”

David Crosby has pleaded with Neil Young to end their feud and get back together in the lead-up to the American election.

In a tweet Crosby asked Young to “forgive Me’ saying, “That song is what Neil and Stephen and Graham and I should be singing right now every effing night ….please Neil …if you read this …forgive me and let’s do the right thing and help right now. The country and the people need the help we can give.”

That song is what Neil and Stephen and Graham and I should be singing right now every effing night ….please Neil …if you read this …forgive me and let’s do the right thing and help right now

The country and the people need the help we can give https://t.co/0lhQehJv5K — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) June 21, 2020

‘Let’s Impeach The President’ is a Neil Young song about George W. Bush. It was featured on Young’s 2006 album ‘Living With War’. The entire ‘Living With War’ album was a Dubya protest record. Every song was a statement against George W. and his warmongering ‘Weapons of Mass Destruction’ lie.

Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young toured their Freedom of Speech shows across America in 2006 performing all but one song from the Young also as the centrepiece of the tour.

Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young last performed for Young’s Bridge School benefit in October 2013. They have not toured together since the 2006 Freedom of Speech tour.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments