David Gilmour, Pete Townshend, Neil Finn Tour Out For Mick Fleetwood’s Peter Green Tribute

by Paul Cashmere on February 27, 2020

Mick Fleetwood assembled his biggest buddies to honour his former Fleetwood Mac member and co-founder Peter Green.

The setlist of Green-era Fleetwood Mac songs featured Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour on ‘Oh Well’ and ‘Albatrsoss’.

ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons on ‘Dr Brown’ and then joined by Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler for ‘All Your Love’. The pair later returned for ‘Oh Well Pt 1’ before handing over to Gilmour.

Metallica’s Kirk Hammett performed on The Green Manalishi (With the Two Prong Crown), Noel Gallagher on ‘Sandy Mary’, ‘Love That Burns’ and ‘The World Keeps Turning’ and original guitarist Jeremy Spencer was back for ‘The Sky Is Crying’ and ‘I Can’t Hold On’.

Fleetwood was joined by one of the Mc’s, Christine McVie, for ‘Stop Messin’ Around’ and ‘Looking For Somebody’.

Neil Finn, who recently was featured on the new Michael Burrows song ‘Please Don’t Cry’, took control of ‘Man of the World’.

Mick Fleetwood And Friends Celebrate The Music Of Peter Green, London Palladium, February 25, 2020 setlist

1. Rolling Man
2. Homework
3. Dr Brown (featuring Billy Gibbons on vocals and guitar)
4. All Your Love (featuring Billy Gibbons on guitar, Steven Tyler on vocals)
5. Rattlesnake Shake
6. Stop Messin’ Around (featuring Christine McVie on vocals and keyboards)
7. Looking For Somebody (featuring Christine McVie on vocals and keyboards)
8. Sandy Mary (featuring Noel Gallagher)
9. Love That Burns (featuring Noel Gallagher)
10. The World Keeps Turning (featuring Noel Gallagher)
11. Like Crying
12. No Place To Go
13. Station Man (featuring Pete Townshend on guitar and vocals)
14. Man Of The World (featuring Neil Finn on vocals)
15. Oh Well, Part I (featuring Billy Gibbons on guitar, Steven Tyler on vocals)
16. Oh Well, Part II (featuring David Gilmour on guitar)
17. Need Your Love So Bad
18. Black Magic Woman
19. The Sky Is Crying (featuring Jeremy Spencer on guitar and vocals)
20. I Can’t Hold On (featuring Jeremy Spencer on guitar and vocals)
21. The Green Manalishi (With the Two Prong Crown) (featuring Kirk Hammett)
22. Albatross (featuring David Gilmour on lap steel guitar)
23. Shake Your Moneymaker (All-star finale)

The recording of the concert on CD and Blu-Ray is expected for release on Oct. 16.

