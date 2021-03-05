Dee Snider Features In New Musical Rock Me Amadeus - Noise11.com

Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider is featured in an amazing short film music video to preview the new musical ‘Rock Me Amadeus’.

‘Love Hurts Uninvited’ is the first of a series of video announcing the show created by opera singer Alyson Cambridge and guitar virtuoso Tony Bruno.

The song ‘Love Hurts Uninvited’ is a merging of the classic Nazareth/Jim Capaldi hit ‘Love Hurts’ with Alanis Morissette’s ‘Uninvited’ to a backdrop of Tchaikovsky’s “Romeo and Juliet.” The video also features Kia Warren and Chloe Lowery.

Directed by Matthew Stiller, the video was shot by Tyler Ribble and Pierre Tsigaridis, and edited by Simon K. Wheeldon in a neo noir film style, in black and white with evocative pops of color, representing the show’s classic-meets-modern ambiance. Filmed from both sides of the US, the video shows Snider from a downtown LA hotel room, while Warren and Lowery are seen on the abandoned streets of NYC and inside Flux Studios.

RMA Co-producer Tony Bruno says about their new video, “As in Romeo and Juliet, there’s always more to love than the attraction. It’s complicated, frustrating and painful at times. Some endure and some don’t. This mashup was born out of that feeling which we have all experienced at one time or another.”

Because of Covid the show is yet to be produced. When we get closer to opening up America a date for the show will be revealed.

