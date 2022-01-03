Denis O’Dell, Beatles Movie Producer, Dead at 98 - Noise11.com

Denis O’Dell, the Beatles’ movie producer who worked on ‘A Hard Day’s Night’ and ‘Magical Mystery Tour’, has died in Spain at age 98.

O’Dell also worked with John Lennon on the movie ‘How I Won The War’. In The Beatles ‘You Know My Name (Look Up The Number)’, released as the b-side of the ‘Let It Be’ single, Lennon refers to the lounge singer in the song as ‘Denis O’Bell’.

O’Dell was the producer of ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ and worked as an Associate Producer on ‘A Hard Day’s Night’. Denis talked John Lennon into appearing in his movie ‘How I Won The War’. The movie also starred Michael Crawford. Lennon wrote ‘Strawberry Fields Forever’ while in Spain filming the movie.

One of the last things O’Dell worked on was as a supervising producer on Peter Jackson’s ‘Get Back’.

