Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan Drops Cat Power Composed ‘Metal Heart’ - Noise11.com

Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan Drops Cat Power Composed ‘Metal Heart’

by Paul Cashmere on October 5, 2021

in News

‘Metal Heart’, the first song from Depeche Mode singer Dave Gahan’s solo album ‘Imposter’ was written by Chan Marshall (aka Cat Power).

All of the songs on ‘Imposter’ were composed by Gahan’s favourite songwriters including Neil Young, Bob Dylan, PJ Harvey, Cat Power and Mark Lanegan as well as Charlie Chaplin.

Fun Fact: Charlie Chaplin wrote ‘Smile’, a song Michael Jackson always cited as his favourite song of all time. He also wrote ‘This Is My Song’, a global hit for Petula Clark in the 1960s.

Gahan commented, “When I listen to other people’s voices and songs—more importantly the way they sing them and interpret the words—I feel at home. I identify with it. It comforts me more than anything else. There’s not one performer on the record who I haven’t been moved by.”

He adds, “I know we made something special, and I hope other people feel that and it takes them on a little kind of trip—especially people who love music and have for years.”

The Cat Power penned song will debut this Friday (8 October).

Imposter track listing:

1. The Dark End of the Street
2. Strange Religion
3. Lilac Wine
4. I Held My Baby Last Night
5. A Man Needs a Maid
6. Metal Heart
7. Shut Me Down
8. Where My Love Lies Asleep
9. Smile
10. The Desperate Kingdom of Love
11. Not Dark Yet
12. Always On My Mind

The recording of Imposter was done live as a ten-member band at the famed Shangri-La Recording Studio in Malibu, CA in November of 2019.

‘Imposter’ will be released on 12 November, 2021.

