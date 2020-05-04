Dog Trumpet Perform Live From Home To Launch Great South Road Album

Peter O’Doherty and Reg Mombassa’s Dog Trumpet spent one hour from home on Saturday night launching the new album ‘Great South Road’.
With Pete on cold tea and Reg on ginger beer fans were treated to stripped down versions of songs from ‘Great South Road’ and a few old favs.
The show was broadcast on Facebook and can now be viewed On-Demand.
‘Great South Road’ is the seventh Dog Trumpet album and first since 2013.
Pete and Reg formed Dog Trumpet in Mental As Anything’s five year down time from 1990 to 1995.
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook