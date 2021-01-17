 Dr Dre Discharged From Hospital - Noise11.com
Dr Dre Discharged From Hospital

by Music-News.com on January 18, 2021

in News

Dr. Dre has been discharged from a Los Angeles hospital, 11 days after suffering a brain aneurysm.

Dr Dre suffered the health emergency on 4 January and was taken by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU).

He remained in the ICU until Wednesday when he was moved to a private room and, on Friday, he was deemed well enough to head home, according to TMZ.

Sources reveal medical professionals have been hired to keep a close eye on Dre’s condition around the clock as he continues his recovery at his Pacific Palisades property.

Sharing an update on his pal’s condition, rapper Ice-T took to Twitter on Friday and wrote: “Just FaceTimed with Dr. Dre. He just made it home. Safe and looking good.”

It remains unclear what caused the brain bleed, but doctors believe Dre has been lucky and has avoided the “bad outcome” so frequently associated with brain aneurysms.

Dr Dre has yet to comment on his health developments but, shortly after the news of his hospital dash hit headlines, he took to Instagram to thank fans for their prayers and support.

“Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes,” he wrote. “I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team.

“I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!”

